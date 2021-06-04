Screens

Around the World: Seven of the Best at Austin Asian American Film Festival

From Hawaii to Kasmir, documentaries to dramas at this year's virtual and drive-in fest

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 4, 2021


Riz Ahmed in Mogul Mowgli

Fan Girl

D: Antoinette Jadaone. Philippines, 2020, 100 min. Opening night film.

Filipino idol Paulo Avelino stars as a twisted version of himself in this unique look at celebrity and the teens who worship their flawed icons. (Drive-in screening, June 4, 7:30pm, Community First! Village Drive-In Cinema: Virtual access June 4-6)

Center Stage.

D: Stanley Kwan. Hong Kong, 1991, 126 min.

Glowing 4K restoration of Stanley Kwan's critically lauded 1991 semi-documentary, semi-biopic of Ruan Lingyu, "the Chinese Garbo," with Maggie Cheung as the groundbreaking actress from Shanghai whose tragic fate gave a warning about 20th-century celebrity tabloid journalism. (Virtual access June 4- 8)

Cane Fire

D: Anthony Banua-Simon. USA, 2020, 90 min.

Hawaii spent much of its history as a state as Hollywood's backdrop and a tourist photo op. Banua-Simon's documentary wrests its history and identity back into the hands of residents often relegated to extras in their own story. (Virtual access June 4-8)

Wuhan Wuhan

D: Yung Chang. USA, 2021, 94 min.

The city of Wuhan has become known as ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, but what was it like to be there? A companion piece of sorts to 76 Days, Wuhan Wuhan focuses on five stories of front-line health workers, captured at the height of the lockdown. (Virtual access June 9-13)

The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

D: Pushpendra Singh. India, 2020, 96 min.

Rajasthani folk tales and the poems of 14th century Kashmiri mystic Lalleshwari come to cinematic life in this allegorical tale of a woman whose fight against unwanted suitors becomes a metaphor for the contested region. (Virtual access June 10-14)

Mogul Mowgli

D: Bassam Tariq. UK, 2020, 99 min.

Berlinale award-winning drama about the complexities of identity as British Pakistani rapper Zed (Riz Ahmed, hot off another musical drama smash in Sound of Metal) faces a sudden illness that could end his career. (Virtual access June 13-17)

Definition Please

D: Sujata Day. USA, 1991, 91 min. Closing Night Film.

Multihyphenate Day writes, directs, and stars in this closing night comedy-drama about a former teen spelling bee champ facing grown up challenges that can't be fixed with a few letters in the right order. (Drive-in screening, June 18, 7:30pm, Pioneer Farms; Virtual access, June 18 noon to midnight)

Austin Asian American Film Festival June 4-18. Streaming passes and drive-in tickets available at aaafilmfest.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Asian American Film Festival
Austin Asian American Film Festival Goes Online
Austin Asian American Film Festival Goes Online
Celebration of shorts

Richard Whittaker, June 12, 2020

Austin Asian American Film Festival Raises Its Profile
Austin Asian American Film Festival Raises Its Profile
Asian cinema is back on the calendar and AAAFF celebrates its filmmakers

Richard Whittaker, June 14, 2019

More by Richard Whittaker
AAAFF Review: <i>Fan Girl</i>
AAAFF Review: Fan Girl
Filipino drama dissects the Faustian pact of idol culture

June 4, 2021

<i>Missing in Brooks County</i> Explores a New Location for the Immigration Crisis
Missing in Brooks County Explores a New Location for the Immigration Crisis
Cine Las Americas selection explores death [not] on the border

June 4, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Asian American Film Festival, AAAFF, AAAFF 2021, Fan Girl, Cane Fire, Center Stage, Wuhan Wuhan, Mogul Mowgli, The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs, Definition Please

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Trans Joy, Black Joy, Brown Joy Gallery
The Little Gay Shop
ATX Poetry Night
at Victory Grill
Post-Lege LGBTQIA Event
at Online; in-person, 8601 S. First
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  