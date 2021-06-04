Around the World: Seven of the Best at Austin Asian American Film Festival

Fan Girl

D: Antoinette Jadaone. Philippines, 2020, 100 min. Opening night film.

Filipino idol Paulo Avelino stars as a twisted version of himself in this unique look at celebrity and the teens who worship their flawed icons. (Drive-in screening, June 4, 7:30pm, Community First! Village Drive-In Cinema: Virtual access June 4-6)

Center Stage.

D: Stanley Kwan. Hong Kong, 1991, 126 min.

Glowing 4K restoration of Stanley Kwan's critically lauded 1991 semi-documentary, semi-biopic of Ruan Lingyu, "the Chinese Garbo," with Maggie Cheung as the groundbreaking actress from Shanghai whose tragic fate gave a warning about 20th-century celebrity tabloid journalism. (Virtual access June 4- 8)

Cane Fire

D: Anthony Banua-Simon. USA, 2020, 90 min.

Hawaii spent much of its history as a state as Hollywood's backdrop and a tourist photo op. Banua-Simon's documentary wrests its history and identity back into the hands of residents often relegated to extras in their own story. (Virtual access June 4-8)

Wuhan Wuhan

D: Yung Chang. USA, 2021, 94 min.

The city of Wuhan has become known as ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, but what was it like to be there? A companion piece of sorts to 76 Days, Wuhan Wuhan focuses on five stories of front-line health workers, captured at the height of the lockdown. (Virtual access June 9-13)

The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

D: Pushpendra Singh. India, 2020, 96 min.

Rajasthani folk tales and the poems of 14th century Kashmiri mystic Lalleshwari come to cinematic life in this allegorical tale of a woman whose fight against unwanted suitors becomes a metaphor for the contested region. (Virtual access June 10-14)

Mogul Mowgli

D: Bassam Tariq. UK, 2020, 99 min.

Berlinale award-winning drama about the complexities of identity as British Pakistani rapper Zed (Riz Ahmed, hot off another musical drama smash in Sound of Metal) faces a sudden illness that could end his career. (Virtual access June 13-17)

Definition Please

D: Sujata Day. USA, 1991, 91 min. Closing Night Film.

Multihyphenate Day writes, directs, and stars in this closing night comedy-drama about a former teen spelling bee champ facing grown up challenges that can't be fixed with a few letters in the right order. (Drive-in screening, June 18, 7:30pm, Pioneer Farms; Virtual access, June 18 noon to midnight)

Austin Asian American Film Festival June 4-18. Streaming passes and drive-in tickets available at aaafilmfest.org.