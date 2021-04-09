Screens

Indie Meme, Day by Day

Two weekends of the best of South Asian Cinema

By Trace Sauveur, Fri., April 9, 2021


Trijya (Radius), one of this year's selections for the second virtual Indie Meme Film Festival

Friday, April 16

7:30pm: Shut Up Sona (D: Deepti Gupta, 85 min., Texas Premiere) Sly documentary about singer Sona Mohapatra, who takes on a battle with a misogynist culture. Post-screening Q&A with Gupta.

Saturday, April 17

noon: Shorts Showcase I – In Lockdown

4pm: Hava Maryam Ayesha (D: Sahraa Karimi, 83 min., Texas Premiere) The story of three pregnant women in Kabul, each facing newfound cultural challenges. Postscreening Q&A with Karimi. Screens with "Anita."

7:30pm: Nasir (D: Arun Karthick, 85 min., Texas Premiere) A day-in-the-life turns dire after an act of bigotry. Screens with "Nooreh."

10pm: Nirvana Inn (D: Vijay Jayapal, 115 min., Texas Premiere) Psychological horror film following a resort caretaker as faces from his past begin to check in. Post-screening Q&A with Jayapal.

Sunday, April 18

noon: Rituals of Resistance (D: Joy Dietrich and Tenzin Phuntsog, 63 min., Texas Premiere) Documentary depicts the varying ways Tibetan refugees respond to decades of Chinese occupation.

3pm: Shorts Showcase II – Youth Special

7:30pm: Bulbul (D: Binod Paudel, 116 min., World Premiere) Love is in the air as a tempo driver falls for a new man after the disappearance of her husband six years prior. Post-screening Q&A with Paudel. Screens with "The Last Rights."

Friday, April 23

7:30pm: Veyilmarangal (Trees Under the Sun) (D: Bijukumar Damodaran, 108 min., U.S. Premiere) A family flees their home after a disastrous flood and must adjust to a new way of life as guards of an apple orchard in the Himalayan Mountains.

Saturday, April 24

4pm: Shorts Showcase III – In Your Head

7:30pm: Seven and a Half (D: Navid Mahmoudi, 75 min., Texas Premiere) Episodic feature of seven girls who must contend with struggles involving marriage and independence. Post-screening Q&A with Mahmoudi. Screens with "Dry Leaves."

10pm: Trijya (Radius) (D: Akshay Indikar, 91 min., Texas Premiere) A disillusioned horoscope writer attempts to come of age and unearth his true purpose.

Sunday, April 25

3pm: Shorts Showcase IV – True to You

6:30pm: Zindagi Tamasha (D: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, 138 min., U.S. Premiere) After having contentious personal details exposed, the life of a pious Muslim man is thrown into disarray as his devotion is called into question.

Indie Meme Virtual Festival 2021, April 16-18 and 23-25. All titles are geolocked to the U.S. badges, party info, and more details are found at www.indiememe.org.

