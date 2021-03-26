Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Editorial Intern Trace Sauveur finds something inside The Empty Man

By Trace Sauveur, Fri., March 26, 2021


The Empty Man

The Empty Man (VOD)

A 2.5-hour horror movie that warrants its run time, director David Prior's late-night chiller is an effective marriage of a murder mystery procedural and lore resembling something you would read on a creepypasta forum. This is an unsettling slow burner, a deliberately paced descent into cosmic madness and a wonderful instance of big, ambitious fantasy horror that seemingly came out of nowhere. Watch alone, at night, for maximum effect.

Never Get Tired: The Bomb the Music Industry! Story (Vimeo)

This documentary is a treasure trove of footage for fans of DIY punk icon Jeff Rosenstock and his myriad projects, but Bomb the Music Industry! specifically. Rosenstock is famous in the scene as a pioneer of the pay-what-you-want model of the online music marketplace, and for his resolute dedication to curating his music career as a refuge for community rather than a business. This is worth a watch for anyone interested in the story of a musician who holds his moral values regarding capitalizing on making music so profoundly that he altered the face of the digital age of music consumption.

Joe Pera Talks With You (Adult Swim/HBO)

Joe Pera exists in a very particular space of the comedy world. Sporting a disarmingly ordinary demeanor coupled with his deadpan, sheepish manner of speaking, this show sees him attempting to speak to the audience about a slew of topics – iron; breakfast; the "Rat Wars" of Alberta, Canada – typically before getting sidetracked by various influences and characters from his personal life. It walks a fine line between the innocuously wholesome and uncanny absurdity. Episodes average about 10 minutes and are therefore worth a glance for the curious. Mileage may vary, but personally, Joe is something of a new best friend.

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
Wat'cha Watchin'?
Wat'cha Watchin'?
Editorial intern Shane Pfender makes it through the cold

Shane Pfender, March 12, 2021

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screens editor Richard Whittaker is all about that (Disney) park life

Richard Whittaker, Feb. 26, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Watcha Watchin'

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ACMC: Imagination
Austin Chamber Music Center
ARTUS Co: End In the Beginning at 10000 Research #118
The Austin Chronicle and ACL Live at the Moody Theater present Billy Strings
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  