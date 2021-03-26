What’cha Watchin’?

The Empty Man (VOD)

A 2.5-hour horror movie that warrants its run time, director David Prior's late-night chiller is an effective marriage of a murder mystery procedural and lore resembling something you would read on a creepypasta forum. This is an unsettling slow burner, a deliberately paced descent into cosmic madness and a wonderful instance of big, ambitious fantasy horror that seemingly came out of nowhere. Watch alone, at night, for maximum effect.

Never Get Tired: The Bomb the Music Industry! Story (Vimeo)

This documentary is a treasure trove of footage for fans of DIY punk icon Jeff Rosenstock and his myriad projects, but Bomb the Music Industry! specifically. Rosenstock is famous in the scene as a pioneer of the pay-what-you-want model of the online music marketplace, and for his resolute dedication to curating his music career as a refuge for community rather than a business. This is worth a watch for anyone interested in the story of a musician who holds his moral values regarding capitalizing on making music so profoundly that he altered the face of the digital age of music consumption.

Joe Pera Talks With You (Adult Swim/HBO)

Joe Pera exists in a very particular space of the comedy world. Sporting a disarmingly ordinary demeanor coupled with his deadpan, sheepish manner of speaking, this show sees him attempting to speak to the audience about a slew of topics – iron; breakfast; the "Rat Wars" of Alberta, Canada – typically before getting sidetracked by various influences and characters from his personal life. It walks a fine line between the innocuously wholesome and uncanny absurdity. Episodes average about 10 minutes and are therefore worth a glance for the curious. Mileage may vary, but personally, Joe is something of a new best friend.