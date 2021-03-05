Screens

Films and Shows at SXSW by Austin Residents and Veterans

Fill your schedule with ATX @ SXSW

Fri., March 5, 2021


Dear Mr. Brody

Features

Dear Mr. Brody Keith Maitland's followup to SXSW 2016 critical and audience smash Tower pulls apart the myths and stories surrounding the bizarre life of Michael Brody Jr., the margarine heir who tried to give away millions of dollars. (Festival Favorites: available from noon, March 16: 2,000 seat limit)

Through the Plexi-Glass: The Last Days of the San José Lawyer, hotelier, and documentarian Liz Lambert has been working on her history of the South Congress institution for nearly two decades, and now her look at a changing city through the keyhole of one motel is complete. (Visions, World Premiere: available from 4pm, March 16)

Inbetween Girl Austin filmmaker Mei Makano tells a story of teen awakening as young Angie (Emma Galbraith) finds hooking up secretly with the school hunk comes at a cost. (Visons: available from 4pm, March 18; 2,000 seat limit, only available in the U.S.)

Language Lessons Writer/director Natalie Morales stars in this Zoom observational comedy about the friendship that blossoms online between a Spanish-language teacher and her initially unwilling student (Mark Duplass). (Narrative Spotlight: available from 2pm, March 16. Filmmaker Q&A, March 18, 6:30pm)

Without Getting Killed or Caught Tamara Saviano's bio-documentary of the tragic and convoluted relationship between three legends of Texas music: Guy Clark, Susanna Clark, and Townes Van Zandt. (2020 Spotlight, World Premiere: available from 10am, March 18; 2,000 seat limit)

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror Former Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest booker Kier-La Janisse casts a spell on folk horror, the genre most commonly associated with spooky British classics like The Wicker Man but now undergoing a global renaissance. (Midnighters, World Premiere: available from 8pm, March 16. Filmmaker Q&A, March 17, 9:30pm)

Episodic

Sasquatch The Duplass brothers executive produce this chilling new true crime drama from Hulu, which asks: Did a bigfoot kill three men in rural California? (Episodic Premiere, World Premiere: available from March 16, 10am; 5,000 seat limit)

Shorts

"Malignant" Local filmmakers Morgan Bond and Nickolas Grisham, aka CamLock Films, take a road trip to West Texas as a woman tries to get her mom out of a dubious health retreat. (Texas Shorts Competition, World Premiere: available from 4pm, March 16)

SXSW Online 2021 runs March 16-20. Follow our coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW Creates XR Austin for Online Festival
SXSW Creates XR Austin for Online Festival
Digital environment will be virtually like being there

Richard Whittaker, March 2, 2021

Buttigieg Back for SXSW, Plus Kenan Thompson and More
Buttigieg Back for SXSW, Plus Kenan Thompson and More
New speaker list adds keynotes and notables to virtual conference

Richard Whittaker, Feb. 24, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW, SXSW 2021, SXSW Film 2021, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, Without Getting Killed or Caught, Mark Duplass, Tamara Saviano, Kier-La Janisse

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
QTBIPOC Community Cookout & Check-In
Huckleberry Paella Pop-Up at Nomadic Beerworks
OUTsider Festival
at Online; The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  