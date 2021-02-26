What’cha Watchin’?

Screens

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 26, 2021


Defunctland (YouTube)

Theme park historian Kevin Perjurer wanted to re-create lost rides through VR, but that was complicated and expensive, so he started a deep dive into the history of individual rides that have been taken down or rebranded, like Tomorrowland's ExtraTERRORestrial, or the Big Bad Wolf at Busch Gardens. Over time, Defunctland evolved into a grand history of theme parks with an emphasis on Walt's vision, its inspirations, the near-misses, and forgotten history of the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth. There are episodes, spin-offs, a podcast, a feature-length documentary, and even those VR walkthroughs. All aboard the Nautilus!

Disney Dan (YouTube)

If Perjurer is the quiet academic then Disney Dan, aka Dan Becker, is the guffawing jolly uncle who loaded you up on Dole Whip before going through the Haunted Mansion for the fifth time. His laughter-filled looks at the evolution of Disney theme park costumes, their subtle changes in design and operation, will make you feel like you're getting a big hug from Goofy at an EPCOT photo op.

Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

The first time I went to Disneyland (age 49 – don't judge me), after a packed day at the park I'd go back to the hotel room, put on the TV, and watch big blocks of these amazing three-minute shorts that took Mickey back to his wild, strange, chaotic, caring roots. After five glorious seasons, now it's back with successor show The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, giving you more reasons than WandaVision to give the House of Mouse your money.

– Screens Editor Richard Whittaker

