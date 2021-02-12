Screens

What'cha Watchin'?

Account Executive Marisa Mirabal has your movie pairings all figured out

By Marisa Mirabal, Fri., Feb. 12, 2021


The Big Lebowski

Valentine's Day doesn't have to revolve around romance, y'all. The lifestyle we've all grown accustomed to has been demolished over the past year, so why not embrace all types of love this holiday? Many of us have lost our lovable hobbies, intimacy with friends and partners, as well as the ability to visit our favorite places. In order to rekindle those feelings, here are three films and drink pairings that can spark some of the passions that the pandemic may have stolen.

Matinee

Movie magic just isn't the same without going to the theatre, and director Joe Dante captures this special experience perfectly in his 1993 film Matinee. The film stars John Goodman as a William Castle-type filmmaker who provides a certain phantasmagorical flare to his screenings. Utilizing the visual and emotional appeal of the horror and sci-fi genres, the nostalgia of Matinee will ignite your love of going to the movies.

Booze Pairing: Jack and Coke

The One I Love

Quarantine can be pretty damn boring, so let's spice it up with some sci-fi and rom-com elements reminiscent of The Twilight Zone. Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass star as a married couple who retreat to a vacation home in order to reconnect. However, things get really weird once they start seeing double.

Booze Pairing: Trouble in Paradise

The Big Lebowski

Strikes and gutters, ups and downs. When life gets tough, sometimes you just want to join The Dude and say "f*ck it, let's go bowling." The Coen Brothers' classic dark comedy is the perfect film to revisit for Valentine's Day if you miss your buddies and playing your favorite sport. The Big Lebowski is filled with hilarious one-liners and a laid-back philosophical ideology that reminds us this is a gutter period of history but we will get through it.

Booze Pairing: White Russian

Marisa Mirabal is an Account Executive at The Austin Chronicle.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 12, 2021 with the headline: What’cha Watchin’?
More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What’cha Watchin’?
What'cha Watchin'?
What'cha Watchin'?
Editorial intern Asa Canty watched the animals

Asa Canty, Feb. 21, 2020

What'cha Watchin'?
What'cha Watchin'?
Chronicle Editor Kimberley Jones gives this new cover of High Fidelity a spin

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 14, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin?, Whatc'cha Watchin'?, Matinee, The Big Lebowski, The One I Love

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Be a Falconer for a Day
Rising Sun Vineyard, 233 Edmondson Ranch Rd., McDade
Northern-Southern: To
Staycation Iv: (un)promised Potential at MASS Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  