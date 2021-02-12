What'cha Watchin'?

Valentine's Day doesn't have to revolve around romance, y'all. The lifestyle we've all grown accustomed to has been demolished over the past year, so why not embrace all types of love this holiday? Many of us have lost our lovable hobbies, intimacy with friends and partners, as well as the ability to visit our favorite places. In order to rekindle those feelings, here are three films and drink pairings that can spark some of the passions that the pandemic may have stolen.

Matinee

Movie magic just isn't the same without going to the theatre, and director Joe Dante captures this special experience perfectly in his 1993 film Matinee. The film stars John Goodman as a William Castle-type filmmaker who provides a certain phantasmagorical flare to his screenings. Utilizing the visual and emotional appeal of the horror and sci-fi genres, the nostalgia of Matinee will ignite your love of going to the movies.

Booze Pairing: Jack and Coke

The One I Love

Quarantine can be pretty damn boring, so let's spice it up with some sci-fi and rom-com elements reminiscent of The Twilight Zone. Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass star as a married couple who retreat to a vacation home in order to reconnect. However, things get really weird once they start seeing double.

Booze Pairing: Trouble in Paradise

The Big Lebowski

Strikes and gutters, ups and downs. When life gets tough, sometimes you just want to join The Dude and say "f*ck it, let's go bowling." The Coen Brothers' classic dark comedy is the perfect film to revisit for Valentine's Day if you miss your buddies and playing your favorite sport. The Big Lebowski is filled with hilarious one-liners and a laid-back philosophical ideology that reminds us this is a gutter period of history but we will get through it.

Booze Pairing: White Russian

Marisa Mirabal is an Account Executive at The Austin Chronicle.