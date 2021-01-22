How to Attend the Sundance Film Festival's Screenings at AFS

Movie Screenings at Pioneer Farms

Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr. Tickets $25 per car, $15 per additional passenger, available in advance at www.austinfilm.org/2021-sundance-film-festival.

Thursday, Jan. 28

7pm: Son of Monarchs (D: Alexis Gambis, Narrative Feature) The cross-border migrations of the monarch butterfly flutter over this story of a family reunited and divided by a funeral.

Friday, Jan. 29

7pm: The Pink Cloud (D: Iuli Gerbase, Narrative Feature) Timely sci-fi drama about two strangers in unexpected close quarters when a global event forces them into quarantine.

Saturday, Jan. 30

6pm: How It Ends (D: Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones, Narrative Feature) An all-star cast (Holly Hunt, Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, and Lamorne Morris) get in the way of a woman heading to the party to literally end all parties in this fusion of Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town and This Is the End.

8:30pm: Censor (D: Prano Bailey-Bond, Narrative Feature) The era of video nasty hysteria resurrected as a film censor finds the blurred lines between her job – removing gore from film – and childhood trauma bring up old nightmares in this grisly horror.

Sunday, Jan. 31

6pm: At the Ready (D: Maisie Crow, Documentary Feature) Inside the Criminal Justice Club at Horizon High School in El Paso, as teenagers who have been looking to a career in law enforcement find themselves at odds with their peers and communities.

8:30pm: The Blazing World (D: Carlson Young, Narrative Feature) Writer/director Young brings the dreamlike vision from her Sundance 2018 short with this horror-fantasy of a young woman exorcising her metaphysical demons.

Monday, Feb. 1

6pm: Users (D: Natalia Almada, Documentary Feature) Fearing for her own child's future, Almada asks: Can we look up from our screens long enough to see how technology is damaging our world and bodies?

Tuesday, Feb. 2

8:30pm: Judas and the Black Messiah (D: Shaka King, Narrative Feature) A simultaneous world premiere of the dramatic retelling of how FBI informant William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Illinois Black Panther party and betrayed Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

BEYOND FILM ONLINE PANELS

All online panels are free and open to the public. Register in advance at www.austinfilm.org/2021-sundance-film-festival.

Thursday, Jan. 28

4pm: A Conversation With Richard Linklater and Miss Juneteenth Director Channing Godfrey Peoples.

Saturday, Jan. 30

11am: Texas Women Producers featuring Elizabeth Avéllan (Spy Kids, Predators, Sin City), Liz Lodge Stepp (Users, Monsters and Men), and Hillary Pierce (At the Ready, The River and the Wall). Presented in partnership with Women in Film & Television Austin.

Monday, Feb. 1

1pm: Shifting Perspectives About the Border featuring Maisie Crow (director, At the Ready), and Angie Reza Tures (executive director of Femme Frontera). Presented in partnership with Femme Frontera.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

6pm: Jockey Filmmakers Talk Texas Film featuring director Clint Bentley and writer/producer Greg Kwedar in conversation with Toby Halbrooks (A Ghost Story, Pete's Dragon) about their upcoming North Texas-shot drama. Presented in partnership with the Oak Cliff Film Festival.