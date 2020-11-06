Screens

Top Tracks for Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival

Band histories and soaring romances at the streaming fest

By Sara Hutchinson, Fri., Nov. 6, 2020


Zappa

Queens of the Revolution

The story of El Mejunje, a cultural center in Santa Clara, Cuba, that has served as a powerful force in expanding LGBTQIA rights for more than four decades. The center has also provided a safe harbor for the queer community and is an artistic powerhouse in and of itself, regularly hosting drag shows, punk rock, and spoken word performances. Rebecca Heidenberg's film follows multiple members of El Mejunje, building a joyful and meditative portrait of a remarkable community that has survived despite great persecution – a reminder to us all how revolutionary it is to live a life boldly and honestly. (World premiere.)

Available to stream Thu., Nov. 12, 8pm through Sat., Nov. 14, 11:59pm

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

"I get low and I get high/ and if I can't get either, I really try," sing Bee Gees in one of their most famous hits "Stayin' Alive." With over 1,000 original songs and more than 20 No. 1 hits to their credit, the Bee Gees were really trying and really succeeding throughout their decades-long career. Audiences can see this hard work for themselves in this new film from Steven Spielberg's longtime producer, Frank Marshall. This history of one of the industry's most successful groups is, as the title implies, a meditation on deeper themes. Fame comes with complications. How could it not? Marshall's film charts the lows and the highs and is sure to satisfy longtime fans and new listeners alike. (Texas premiere.)

Available to stream Fri., Nov. 13, 7pm through Sun., Nov. 15, 11:59pm

Dark City Beneath the Beat

An emphatic love letter to her hometown of Baltimore, TT the Artist's documentary presents a mesmerizing, high-energy portrait of the city's club music and dance scene that doesn't ignore the real challenges the city continues to face. Weaving together choreographed dance sequences with interviews from local music legends, all charted against a bright and energetic original score. Come for the beats; stay for the message. (Texas premiere.)

Available to stream Sat., Nov. 14, noon through Mon., Nov. 16, 11:59pm

Molto Bella

Ah, to travel! Discovery, beauty, new people. What a thrill that was. If the never-ending news cycle has got you down, why not find some solace in an Italian countryside? Director Alexander Jeffery might not have originally intended for his feature to be used as a tool for escapism, but as we all know by now, 2020 loves to change peoples' plans. The gorgeously shot romance follows two artists, a folk singer and poet, who meet each other during their travels in Sicily. Have you heard a story like this before? Of course. Is it worthy of being retold, especially now? Most definitely. (Texas premiere.)

Available to stream Sun., Nov. 15, noon through Tue., Nov. 17 11:59pm

Zappa

"Frank embodied everything," reflects Mothers of Invention percussionist Ruth Underwood in Alex Winter's new documentary. As fans everywhere will likely agree, Frank Zappa's music was not exactly rock & roll, not quite jazz, not entirely pop. Winter's eponymous feature film reminds audiences that Frank Zappa the man embodied multitudes too. A perfectionist, an activist, a father, a husband, a deeply gifted artist, and performer. The film, produced with the blessing of the Zappa Family Trust, combines never-before-seen archival footage with contemporary interviews of those who knew him best, providing deep insight into the private life of this famous figure. (Texas premiere.)

Available to stream Sun., Nov. 15, 6pm through Tue., Nov. 17., 11:59pm

