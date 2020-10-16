Screens

Austin Film Festival Preview

Fri., Oct. 16, 2020


Golden Arm

This year, due to the coronavirus, AFF has gone online. The film festival will run Oct. 22-29, with 22 world, North American, and U.S. premieres, including arm-wrestling comedy Golden Arm, and shocking and disturbing cave diving documentary Dave Not Coming Back.

However, don't forget about the conference (Oct. 22-26). As a festival dedicated to celebrating the work of the film writer, AFF isn't letting having to go virtual get in the way of examining their craft. This year, there will be an incredible selection of panels and Q&As with some of the biggest names in film and television, including Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Utopia), John Logan (Skyfall, The Aviator), Kevin Willmott (BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods).

A virtual film pass ($30) gives you access to all feature films, as well as the shorts packages. The virtual festival badge ($175, $150 for students) gives you access to all the films, plus all panels.

Details, passes, and tickets at www.austinfilmfestival.com. Make sure to follow all our coverage, reviews, news, and interviews at austinchronicle.com/Austin-Film-Festival.

