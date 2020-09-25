Screens

Austin Filmmaker Chinwe Okorie Gets a Boost From Issa Rae

New short "Lovebites" features on the Insecure star's website

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 25, 2020


Chinwe Okorie on the set of her short film, "Lovebites" (Photo by Ursula Rogers)

When SXSW was canceled, Austin filmmaker Chinwe Okorie was left in limbo with her new short, "Lovebites." Now it's been given the Issa Rae seal of approval, and after only a week she's already seeing her career elevated.

The intimate drama about Cat (Khali McDuff-Sykes) and the final 24 hours of her collapsing relationship with her boyfriend, Chidi (Ukairo Ukairo), was supposed to screen during SXSW as part of the AFS Showcase. However, when the festival was scrapped for 2020 she saw filmmakers help each other create new platforms. "I was really astounded by how the film community came together and shared links."

Yet, knowing how easy it is for short films to get lost in the torrent of content, she was cautious about how to proceed, initially only putting the trailer for "Lovebites" online and sharing the link with people if they contacted her. "That got my name buzzing," she added. She also gave credit to her producer, Nava Mau, who was both a mentor and had been cast as a series regular in HBO's upcoming Generations. "Her name was in Deadline, so that helped me tremendously," Okorie said.

It was another local filmmaker, B.B. Araya, who suggested that she submit the short to Rae, who had already hosted Araya's Austin-made web series "We Are" on her YouTube channel, Issa Rae Presents. Okorie wrote a long email, explaining who she was and about the film, submitted the link, and on Sept. 13 "Lovebites" got its streaming premiere under the Insecure star's Sunday Shorts banner.

While having good advice and a helpful support system around her has undoubtedly helped, everything came back to the film and Okorie's faith in the project. At every stage, she'd leaned into her own decisions, including using a split-screen effect to show the divide between Cat's dreams of her relationship and the reality. "A lot of people read the script and didn't get the split-screen at all, and I just believed that it worked." While she took on a lot of advice and notes, she also knew when to stick to her vision. "There's a balance. I trust my instincts a lot."

Those decisions are what really led to her success, because Rae's team knew nothing about who she knew or who advised her: It turned out that they skipped over that long essay she sent. "They just clicked on the video, and then they read the email."

However, Okorie still gives praise to everyone that helped her: Mau, Araya, and now Rae for using her YouTube channel, "the place she started her career" to boost the careers of up-and-coming filmmakers. "I don't think there's someone with her profile who has done as much as she has."

Okorie is already seeing the benefits of that exposure. "The response is great," she said. "Issa's fans have said how relatable it is. ... Career-wise, I've had people reach out, and I have some general meetings set up." She's already working with Araya and other members of Austin's Black Film Geniuses collective on an anthology "to showcase the diverse stories we tell," while also planning her next film, Elephant, which she described as being "about mental health and identity in middle-school girls." She was originally planning a short version as a kind of proof-of-concept but, with the wind at her back, "Maybe I can skip the short film and go straight into a feature."

A version of this article appeared in print on September 25, 2020 with the headline: Austin Filmmaker Gets a Boost From Issa Rae

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Star Parks Soundtracks <I>I Used To Go Here</I>
Star Parks Soundtracks I Used To Go Here
Austin's Andy Bianculli on the ups and downs of movie music

Kevin Curtin, July 30, 2020

SXSW and Amazon Announce Virtual Festival Lineup
SXSW and Amazon Announce Virtual Festival Lineup
Feature and shorts from 2020 fest going online for 10 days

Richard Whittaker, April 21, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
Fantastic Fest Interview: <i>The Boy Behind the Door</i>
Interview: The Boy Behind the Door
David Charbonier and Justin Powell on their dark thriller

Sept. 27, 2020

Bigfoot and Butterflies: Across the Dark Divide With David Cross
Bigfoot and Butterflies: Across the Dark Divide With David Cross
How shooting his wilderness adventure changed his brain

Sept. 25, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Short Films, Chinwe Okorie, Issa Rae, Issa Rae Presents, YouTube, Nava Mau, B.B. Araya, Khali McDuff-Sykes, Ukairo Ukairo, Lovebites, SXSW 2020, Austin Film Society, Black Filmmakers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Mobley's Curbside Tour
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  