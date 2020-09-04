Screens

A Lens on Queer Taiwan

AAAFF explores the Asian nation’s LGBTQIA cinematic legacy

By Lilli Hime, Fri., Sept. 4, 2020


Spider Lilies

Just over a year after Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, this week the Austin Asian American Film Festival is presenting a celebration of queer cinema in its virtual six-film series, Prismatic Taiwan.

"We had known for a while that there was a plethora and kind of niche for queer cinema in Taiwan, which was not the case in most Asian countries," Executive Director Hanna Huang said. "It doesn't just exist in a vacuum, and the fact that we were able to create a retrospective says so much about the history there."

While the same-sex marriage law, along with the country's first transgender cabinet member and first trans pride march, have been exciting progress, Prismatic Taiwan documents a much longer history of the LGBTQIA community in cinema with its oldest featured film, The End of the Track from 1970. Whether seeing the gay club scene of the Eighties in Outcasts or the first gay wedding in Taiwan, decades before it would be legalized, in Not Simply a Wedding Banquet, Prismatic Taiwan offers a range of different eras of queer cinema.

That treasure trove of queer cinema is reflective of Taiwan's progressive history. Huang noted that, although colonized in the past, Taiwan has not had to repeal old anti-LGBTQIA laws left on the books by colonizers in other Asian countries. "So the confluence of all of that history naturally blends into the atmosphere. Now it is the pride of Asia, in terms of being so progressive towards LGBTQ couples and families."

However, there have been major recent changes. AAAFF Special Programs Staffer Josh Martin said Taiwan had gone from a "one-party, martial law, military state to one of the most vibrant and pluralistic democracies in the world. That is reflected through the experiences of the LGBTQ+ communities in Taiwan and the films we're seeing."

For some audiences, the Prismatic Taiwan poster will hold special significance. It depicts Love River in the city of Kaohsiung, an artsy and urban metropolis that is home to the country's second biggest Pride. Graphic designer I-Ping explained that the idea was to represent what is special about Taiwan's queer community. "I wanted to be specific as I could to Taiwan without having to worry about educating people too much, because I think the film series will do that and inspire more curiosity with other Taiwanese films and the Taiwanese queer community."

There's even a pun hidden in the Mandarin title. Huang explained, "The word for 'prismatic' doesn't translate the way we wanted into Mandarin, so we ended up using the term 'kaleidoscope.' The third character of kaleidoscope, tǒng, sounds very similar to tóngzhì. Tóngzhì is used to refer to the LGBTQ or people in same-sex relationships. The words sound the same, but the characters are slightly different."

Austin Asian American Film Festival presents Prismatic Taiwan, Sept. 4-13. Series passes ($14.99) and individual film rentals ($3.99) available at www.aaafilmfest.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Lilli Hime
Gender Unbound Returns for Year Five With Virtual Showcase
Gender Unbound Returns for Year Five With Virtual Showcase
Monthlong 3D exhibit, livestreams spotlight trans, intersex artists

Sept. 1, 2020

Keeping Life Queer in 2020
Keeping Life Queer in 2020
A Guide to Gifting Queerly for the coming decade

Dec. 5, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AAAFF explores the Asian nation's LGBTQIA cinematic legacy, Prism Taiwan, Taiwanese Cinema, Austin Asian American Film festival, AAAFF, Hanna Hunag, I-Ping

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Gender Unbound Virtual Showcase
Online
Black & Latino Playwrights Celebration
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  