Five Events You Shouldn’t Miss at ATX TV ... From the Couch!

From Perry Mason to Nancy Drew, it’s time for you to get a clue about this year’s ATX Television Festival

By Selome Hailu, Fri., June 5, 2020


I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Perry Mason

Righteous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason has lived many lives since the character's inception in 1933, when Erle Stanley Gardner started his series of crime novels. Despite hundreds of appearances in print and on television, radio, and film, his backstory has remained a mystery – until now. In this panel moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Jim Halterman, cast and crew members will convene to discuss HBO's upcoming mini-series, an origin story starring Matthew Rhys as Mason. Friday, June 5, 7:30pm

Journalist Michelle McNamara investigated the Golden State Killer until her death in 2016. After a preview of the upcoming HBO docuseries based on McNamara's posthumous true crime book, Variety's Danielle Turchiano will moderate a conversation with the producers. Panelists will discuss researching and formulating the show, which is titled after a quote from the serial killer and rapist: "You'll be silent for­ever, and I'll be gone in the dark." Friday, June 5, 8:45pm

Inside the Writers Zoom Room

Your favorite TV shows are still moving forward, lockdown and all. IndieWire critic Ben Travers will "sit down with" showrunners and writers Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation), Beth Schwartz (Sweet Tooth, Arrow), Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew), and Sera Gamble (You) to talk about what work-from-home looks like for creatives trying to churn out good television in the middle of a pandemic. Saturday, June 6, 5:30pm

One Day at a Time

Sitcoms and animation are the best forms of onscreen escapism, and this summer, One Day at a Time provides both. The PopTV comedy soon returns from midseason hiatus for an animated "Politics Episode," which features the Alvarez family at odds with some potentially red-hat-wearing relatives. The actors and creator of the show will have a brunch conversation moderated by Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who also guest stars in the episode. Sunday, June 7, 11:45pm Update This panel is being rescheduled for later in the summer.

Little Fires Everywhere

Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere is one of 2020's biggest new shows, and this panel retraces its creation. Moderated by showrunner Liz Tigelaar, the writers and producers will talk through the process of adapting Celeste Ng's bestselling novel of the same name to the screen – focusing especially on how they crafted the narratives of race and identity that drew so many viewers in. Sunday, June 7, 12:45pm

ATX TV ... From the Couch! runs June 5-7, and all panels stream for free. Register at www.atxfestival.com.

Veronica Mars, All Grown Up at the ATX Television Fest
Veronica Mars, All Grown Up at the ATX Television Fest
Livin' la Queer Latinx Vida
Livin' la Queer Latinx Vida
Resources to Support Black Austinites During Police Brutality Protests
Resources to Support Black Austinites During Police Brutality Protests
Review: Normal People
Review: Normal People
