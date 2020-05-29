Screens

Paramount’s (Late) Summer Classic Film Series

Here's looking at you ... eventually

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 29, 2020


Casablanca

If this was a normal year, then last weekend the Paramount would have been filled with audiences basking in the reflected silver light of Casablanca – the traditional opening title for the historic theatre's Summer Classic Film Series. But it's not a normal year, so the Paramount has pushed back the beginning of its 45th season to July 3, with a double bill of the Humphrey Bogart/Ingrid Bergman wartime romance, followed by the dark jollity of Cabaret.

To keep you entertained until then, why not program a title from what they're calling their Quaranscreen series: Every Friday, they recommend a week's worth of themed movies currently streaming, from Made in Austin to Sci-Fi, and each list has a local restaurant partner, offering a "Dinner and a Movie" special.

Find more details at www.austintheatre.org/film.

