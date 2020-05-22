Screens

AFS Cinema Unveils the Lone Star Slate

New streaming program curates the best of Texas indies

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 22, 2020


Caballerango, one of the first films in AFS Cinema's new Lone Star Slate collection

Texas' tradition as an indie cinema hub is second to none, but it's easy for smaller films to be forgotten over time. Now AFS Cinema is bringing some of the best underseen movies to its virtual cinema service with the Lone Star Slate. The first round of titles available for VOD, and benefiting Austin Film Society during its coronavirus pandemic closure, highlights 11 films that made it to the screen with AFS Grant support over the last decade.

The Texas programming on AFS's virtual marquee was already strong, with Annie Sil­ver­stein's verité drama Bull, and two immersive documentaries about small-town life – Ben and Bo Powell's Nothin' No Better and Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas' Paho­kee. The new list goes into the archives for films by Texas moviemakers that either never found a wide audience at their original release or are simply too good to be ignored. It's a wide selection, from Kelly Dan­iela Nor­ris' 2013 story of immigration and mourning, Sombras de Azul, to PJ Raval's lauded look at modern imperialism in Call Her Gan­da, and a more quizzical journey into the world of mycophagists (that's mushroom eaters to you and me) in Jason Cortlund and Julia Hal­per­in's 2012 Now, Forager.

Here's the opening slate:

Above All Else (D: John Fiege, 2014)

Bull (D: Annie Silverstein, 2019)

Caballerango (D: Juan Pablo González, 2018)

Call Her Ganda (D: PJ Raval, 2018)

Canine Soldiers (D: Nancy Schiesari, 2016)

Nothin' No Better (D: Ben & Bo Powell, 2020)

Now, Forager (D: Jason Cortlund & Julia Halperin, 2012)

Pahokee (D: Patrick Bresnan & Ivete Lucas, 2019)

Petting Zoo (D: Micah Magee, 2015)

Slash (D: Clay Liford, 2016)

Sombras de Azul (D: Kelly Daniela Norris, 2013)

All titles are available starting May 21 at www.austinfilm.org/the-lone-star-slate/.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More AFS Cinema
The Stories Behind Austin’s Iconic Signs
The Stories Behind Austin’s Iconic Signs
How both classic neon and changing design continue to draw patrons to local restaurants and theatres

Jessi Cape, Jan. 31, 2020

We Have a Lot of History Here: <i>The Austin Chronicle</i> and <i>Between the Lines</i>
We Have a Lot of History Here: The Austin Chronicle and Between the Lines
How Jeff Goldblum’s first starring role helped shape the paper we became

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 2, 2019

More Virtual Cinema
Austin Cinemas Go Virtual
Austin Cinemas Go Virtual
New initiative changes the game for VOD to benefit indie theatres and distributors

Richard Whittaker, April 3, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
Now Streaming in Austin: <i>The Devil's Candy</i>
Now Streaming in Austin: The Devil's Candy
Ethan Embry + Satan + Sunn O))) = tonight's live-tweet

May 21, 2020

The Paper Street Podcast Gives a Voice to the Indie Film Industry
The Paper Street Podcast Gives a Voice to the Indie Film Industry
With movie production in lockdown, try the sounds of Paper Street

May 22, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Virtual Cinema, AFS Cinema, Lone Star Slate, Above All Else, John Fiege, Bull, Annie Silverstein, Caballerango, Juan Pablo González, Call Her Ganda, PJ Raval, Canine Soldiers, Nancy Schiesari, Nothin' No Better, Ben and Bo Powell, Now, Forager, Jason Cortlund, Julia Halperin, Pahokee, Patrick Bresnan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Marion Winik: The Big Book of the Dead
Austin Shakespeare: Vita and Virginia
Big Medium: Coffee Chats
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  