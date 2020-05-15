Screens

What’s Happening With Austin Cinemas

Who’s open, who’s closed, and who went online

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 15, 2020


Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In Mueller (Photo by John Anderson)

Open

DRIVE-INS: The three local drive-ins – Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In Mueller (2103 E. M. Franklin), Blue Starlite Drive-In Round Rock (3300 E. Palm Valley, Round Rock). and Doc's Drive In Theatre (1540 Satterwhite, Buda) are all open showing a selection of repertory titles. All locations are following strict social distancing guidelines and asking customers to remain in their cars at all times.

INDOOR THEATRES: Lake Creek 7 (13729 Research) reopened last week with a selection of new and second-run releases. Management says they are following or exceeding the Texas Department of Health and Human Services checklist for reopening movie theatres. Showtimes for this week at Lake Creek 7 are:

Bloodshot (CC): 1:40, 4:20, 7:20

The Burnt Orange Heresy: 2:00, 4:40, 7:10

I Still Believe (CC): 1:50, 3:40, 6:50

The Invisible Man (CC): 1:10, 4:30, 7:00

Sonic the Hedgehog (CC): 1:00, 4:10

Trolls World Tour (CC): 1:30, 3:50, 6:10

Wonder Woman: 6:40

Virtual Cinema

Three local cinemas are currently offering virtual cinema releases, whereby audiences can rent a film via VOD through their online ticket booth, and the theatre gets a portion of the proceeds.

Austin Film Society is highlighting new releases, as well as the work of AFS grant recipients (www.austinfilm.org/virtual-screenings).

Alamo Drafthouse offers a range of new releases and a curated archive through its new Alamo on Demand service (ondemand.drafthouse.com).

Violet Crown is offering new releases, plus the return of its Magnolia Mondays screenings, going through the archives of Magnolia Pictures and its genre sub-brand, Magnet (austin.violetcrown.com).

Closed

All chains, including AMC, Cinemark, Galaxy, Regal, and Sky Cinema, are closed for the foreseeable future.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Coronavirus, Cinema Closures, Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, Doc's Drive in Theater, AFS Cinema, Violet Crown Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse, Alamo on Demand, Magnolia Pictures

