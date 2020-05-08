Screens

Indie Meme Continues Pioneering Virtual Film Festival

Second weekend mixes drama, horror, and monkey hijinks

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 8, 2020


Eeb Allay Ooo!, Indie Meme 2020's closing night comedy

With theatres closed, film festivals are finding new ways to bring audiences and films together. Last week, when Austin's Indie Meme Film Festival pioneered shifting to online with its first weekend of streaming films and Q&As, it was an experiment. With weekend two coming up, it's become a proven success, and there's still time to buy a membership. "Our virtual theatre has slowly taken on the flavor of the real theatre," the organizers explained after last weekend. "In these strange days of social distancing, we believe this is a great way to keep our community connected and close." For newcomers to streaming, and those that need some help with technology, log in 10 minutes before showtime for some online assistance.

Friday, May 8

6.55pm Coral Woman Priya Thuvassery's incredible documentary about Uma Mani, who took up painting to fill some time and soon became a scuba-diving ecological activist. The screening will be followed by a Zoom Q&A with Thuvassery.

9:10pm Shorts Program II What's a film festival without some bite-size portions of cinema? Canadian comic short "Forbidden Tikka Masala" finds a slip-up over dinner becoming a life-changing experience; "The Timekeeper" explores the analog dedication of a traditional watchmaker in a digital world; and "Kathakaar" follows the beat of the ancient dance form, Kathak, in Pakistan. The package will be followed by an audience discussion.

Saturday, May 9

7:10pm Shorts Program III More intriguing and brief stories: The slyly subversive "The Booth" finds hidden romance in a shopping mall's frisking booth; "Cobalt Blue" gives Burmese cinema a platform as a young boy navigates the world of adult relationships; while "Meal" is 11 minutes of perfect, silent tension from Bengal, all followed by an audience discussion.

9:10pm Aamis Horror is a new genre for Indian cinema, only beginning in 2018 with supernatural creeper Tumbbad. Now Bhaskar Hazarika brings fear to Assam with a story of forbidden lust and transgressive appetites. Screening followed by a Q&A with Hazarika.

Sunday, May 10

6:40pm Eeb Allay Ooo! Ancient traditions clash with modern commerce for a "monkey soldier" (Shardul Bharadwaj) hired to scare the holy rhesus monkeys that run wild in government buildings. Followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Prateek Vats and an audience discussion.

9pm Award ceremony Yes, even though the festival had to be virtual this year, the organizers have decided to push ahead with their decision to have 2020 mark the first annual Indie Meme prizegiving.

Indie Meme Film Festival 2020 virtual edition, May 8-9 is free to all Indie Meme members. Annual memberships start at $35. Details at www.indiememe.org. For more on this year’s festival, read “Indie Meme Film Festival Goes Online,” May 1.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Indie Meme Film festival
Indie Meme Film Festival Goes Online
Indie Meme Film Festival Goes Online
Celebration of South Asian cinema streaming for two weekends

Richard Whittaker, May 1, 2020

<i>The Last Color</i> Touches the Lives of India's Untouchables
The Last Color Touches the Lives of India's Untouchables
A rainbow of love at Indie Meme

Richard Whittaker, April 26, 2019

More Coronavirus
Live Flower Arranging Workshops Make Business Bloom for House of Margot Blair
Live Flower Arranging Workshops Make Business Bloom for House of Margot Blair
Austin florist Carly Blair adapts her business to the era of social isolation, with much success

Sumaiya Malik, May 8, 2020

Amazon Takes SXSW Streaming
Amazon Takes SXSW Streaming
Film festival director Janet Pierson brings some gems to your TV

Richard Whittaker, May 1, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
Now Streaming in Austin: <i>The Liberators</i>
Now Streaming in Austin: The Liberators
Nazis, stolen art, and a mystery in small town Texas

May 6, 2020

Get Some Friends When We Watch <i>Zero Charisma</i>
Get Some Friends When We Watch Zero Charisma
This week's tweet-a-long is the Austin nerdcore comedy

May 6, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Indie Meme Film Festival, Coronavirus, Virtual Festivals, Aamis, Coral Woman, Eeb Allay Ooo!

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Online at the Outpost presents John Doe
Virtual Vortex: Creative Community Development
Adopt a Pet From Austin Animal Center at Austin Animal Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  