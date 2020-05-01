Screens

Texas Cinemas Staying Closed Despite Abbott

Theater chains place safety over politics and profit

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 1, 2020

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, cinemas were among the first businesses to close. This week, Gov. Greg Abbott will allow theatres to reopen at 25% capacity: but most cinemas are not interested.

Abbott announced on April 27 that theatres would be part of Phase One of his plan to reopen Texas on May 1. However, the move has been widely criticized as grandstanding that ignores the realities of restaffing, retraining, the lack of new releases, and the economics of running at quarter-capacity. Even the National Association of Theatre Owners has questioned the feasibility of any such piecemeal, state-by-state reopening.

Locally, Austin Film Society CEO Rebecca Campbell said that she was "shocked" at Abbott's decision, adding that AFS Cinema will remain closed until further notice. Similarly, the Alamo Drafthouse confirmed its sites, including the six in the Austin area, will remain closed. Opening while ensuring safety of staff and customers "is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly." In fact, the only Central Texas theatre taking up Abbott's offer is the Evo chain, which is only opening two of its five locations (Kyle and Schertz).

For more on this story, read “Abbott Says Cinemas Can Reopen. Cinemas Say ‘No, Thanks.’” at austinchronicle.com/screens.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Coronavirus
Amazon Takes SXSW Streaming
Amazon Takes SXSW Streaming
Film festival director Janet Pierson brings some gems to your TV

Richard Whittaker, May 1, 2020

There Is a Light That Will Never Go Out at Austin's Drive-In Theatres
There Is a Light That Will Never Go Out at Austin's Drive-In Theatres
Theatres may be shuttered, but the in-car cinema experience still shines bright

Richard Whittaker, May 1, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
Now Streaming in Austin:
Now Streaming in Austin: "Path of Blood"
Paper cuts are as strong as swords in this samurai animation

May 2, 2020

Alamo Drafthouse Sells <i>Birth.Movies.Death.</i>
Alamo Drafthouse Sells Birth.Movies.Death.
Magazine and website becomes part of Cinestate

May 1, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Coronavirus, Greg Abbott, AFS Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse, Evo Entertainment, Rebecca Campbell, National Association of Theatre Owners

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Rent Strike ATX Protest on I-35
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  