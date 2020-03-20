Screens

Live From the Texas Film Awards

The party went on with remote tributes and hip bumps

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., March 20, 2020


Glorious chaos with Soundtrack Award recipient Erykah Badu and Texas Film Awards host Parker Posey (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

The Texas Film Awards party has become the unofficial warm-up for SXSW, but this year, the March 12 gathering at Austin Studios became a moment of warm bonding for the state's cinema scene.

The night was both a celebration of Texas film icons and a way to help ensure the next generation of creatives get their chance. Local filmmaker Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Midnight Special), director Annie Silverstein (the upcoming Bull), and producer Monique Walton all took turns on the mic to explain the importance of the Austin Film Society, and especially of the Texas Film Awards as a major fundraiser for the AFS Grants. With fears about the economic impact of COVID-19 on the filmmaking scene, the understanding in the room was that this was a more vital fundraising moment than ever.


Shelley Duvall's agent Gary Springer (l) and brother Stewart Duvall accept her Texas Film Hall of Fame induction. (Photo by David Brendan Hall)


Austin Film Society CEO Rebecca Campbell and filmmaker Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter) elbow-bump at the Texas Film Awards. (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

But that didn't get in the way of the celebration, even if most guests of honor had to stay home. Rising Star recipient Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) sent a tearful video message, made even more emotional by being preceded by taped messages from her Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein and director Olivia Wilde. The Shining (and so much more) star Shelley Duvall also sent a recorded acceptance speech, as did her longtime collaborator Michael Murphy, who promised to come to Austin as soon as possible when he accepted the Star of Texas award on behalf of Robert Altman's Houston-set oddity Brewster McCloud.


Richard Linklater takes the stage at the Texas Film Awards 2020 at Austin Studios. (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

But the ceremony left the best for last as Erykah Badu took to the stage in a Gucci-influenced bodysuit, hip-bumped with emcee Parker Posey, riffed off the house band (led by Black Pumas co-founder Adrian Quesada), and stole the show in picking up the Soundtrack Award.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Texas Film Awards
From Dirty Sixth to the Texas Film Awards
From Dirty Sixth to the Texas Film Awards
Whether it's Barbie commercials or Booksmart, Kaitlyn Dever is a true rising star

Shalavé Cawley, March 6, 2020

The Stars at Night Are Big and Bright at the Texas Film Awards
The Stars at Night Are Big and Bright at the Texas Film Awards
Ceremony celebrates Shelley Duvall, Erykah Badu, and Kaitlyn Dever while raising funds for filmmakers

Richard Whittaker, March 6, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
SXSW Review: <i>Shithouse</i>
SXSW Review: Shithouse
Remarkable debut is the anti-Say Anything

March 20, 2020

Now Streaming in Austin: <i>Frances Ferguson</i>
Now Streaming in Austin: Frances Ferguson
Bob Byington's oddball redemption story is online now

March 20, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Film Awards, Austin Film Society, AFS Grants, Austin Studios, Shelley Duvall, Michael Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever, Erykah Badu, Brewster McCloud, Parker Posey, Adrian Quesada, Jeff Nichols, Annie Silverstein, Monique Walter

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
2020 Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  