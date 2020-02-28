Screens

One in a Crowd: Toon In, ATX!

New animation convention needs your crowdfunding help

By Asa Canty, Fri., Feb. 28, 2020

One in a Crowd: Toon In, ATX!

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Local cartoonist Phil Machi for his 'Toon In, ATX! animation convention.

What's the project?

After throwing a successful event at a local art gallery last year celebrating his animation podcast Stay 'Tooned!, Machi is hoping to level up the party and turn it into a full-blown animation convention at Ao5 Gallery on May 8, replete with VIP guests, local animation companies, fun activities and more, all with the expressed goal of showcasing "the unsung heroes of animated film and TV." Animator Casey Mosman, who has worked on such shows as Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, and Joe Rothenberg, creator of Nickelodeon's Gumwad Island, will be in attendance: With more support Machi plans to invite additional high-profile guests.

Target

$5,000 by March 15.

What are the perks?

$5 gets you a framing credit at local Ao5 Gallery and a 'Toon In, ATX! sticker – $10 adds a postcard on top of that. For $25 you'll get your name in the program, and for $50 you'll get a logo enamel pin. Finally, for the ultra-generous, $100 will get you all of the above and a 'Toon In, ATX! T-shirt to boot. Help make this event go from paper to real life via Machi's Kickstarter page now.

More One in a Crowd columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd: The Choice
One in a Crowd: The Choice
Immersive VR doc explores the right to choose abortion

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 24, 2020

One in a Crowd: <i>Zanie Cat</i>
One in a Crowd: Zanie Cat
Austin web series mixing crafts and camp needs your crowdfunding help

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 17, 2020

More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd: Car Wars
One in a Crowd: Car Wars
Get revved up for the new version of the tabletop classic

Richard Whittaker, Dec. 13, 2019

<b>One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue</b>
One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue
Upcoming Linklater-produced politics documentary shows Texas' true diversity

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

One in a Crowd, Phil Machi, Toon In, AtX!, Animation, Ao5 Gallery

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
Cloud Tree: Thread-Count
at Cloud Tree
Jana Horn, Madison Baker, Julian Neel at Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  