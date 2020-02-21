Screens

What'cha Watchin'?

Editorial intern Asa Canty watched the animals

By Asa Canty, Fri., Feb. 21, 2020


Our Planet

Our Planet (Netflix)

The streaming version of the BBC's Planet Earth, and honestly ... just as good, if not better! The segment on the Siberian tiger is probably the greatest piece of nature documentary ever to exist. David Attenborough is here because his voice is how we think, and he delivers more urgently than ever the message that we really do have a responsibility to protect animals, rather than just watch them for their crazy colors on shows like this after smoking weed.

Everybody's Everything (Amazon Prime)

A beautiful portrait of late rapper Lil Peep's life that is as in-touch with the inner workings of the heart as his music was. Maybe it came out too soon after his death, but delicate hands keep the film from falling toward a pit of cash-grabbiness. An explanation to older generations of the passions stoked by an angel on earth that they couldn't recognize, and a plea to everyone who laughed at something they thought was silly to take earnest cries more seriously – or at least cherish them for the trying. Comfort exists in the expression of turmoil.

Weathering With You (In theatres now)

The gorgeous new film from Makoto Shinkai (director of insanely massive 2016 international blockbuster hit Your Name) tells the tale of Hina, a fabled "sunshine girl" whose prayers can pause the unceasing rainfall that's drowning Tokyo, and Hodaka, the boy who befriends her. Each frame animated perfectly, the film feels as I imagine it does to watch the northern lights; neon but gentle, a searing watercolor. The climactic fall through the clouds is the happiest I've been watching anything in so long. A pure smile like a pop song, staring at love drawn on screen.

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What'cha Watchin'?
What'cha Watchin'?
Chronicle Editor Kimberley Jones gives this new cover of High Fidelity a spin

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 14, 2020

What'cha Watchin'?
What'cha Watchin'?
Proofreader Lina Fisher gets real with interviews and the hottest of hot wings

Lina Fisher, Feb. 7, 2020

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial Intern Charlie Mangan hangs with hit men and heavy hitters

Charlie Mangan, Sept. 20, 2019

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Katelyn Landry dishes on her favorite shows

Katelyn Landry, July 19, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Lil Peep, David Attenborough, Makoto Shinkai, Our Planet, Everybody's Everything, Weathering With You

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes at AFS Cinema
Mac Lethal, Crypt, Feral the Earthworm, Ben Buck, Super Smash Bros., Infrar3d at Come & Take It Live
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  