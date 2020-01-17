One in a Crowd: Zanie Cat

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's Raising Funds?

Local musician, filmmaker and craft fanatic Adam Carmichael for his new web series Zanie Cat.

Target: $6,000 by Feb. 6.

What's the project?

Everyone knows that drag performers have to be pretty skilled with needle and thread, sequins and satin, but Zanie Cat will put those crafting capabilities to new use. Along with director/producer Angeles Simona and producer Chase Martin (publishing editor of local LGBTQ+ site therepubliq and former host of KOOP's OutCast), Carmichael plans six five-minute episodes with some major names from the national drag scene undertaking craft projects and Eighties' themed challenges. Inspired by kitsch TV and Japanese game shows, the team will shoot the series at St. Elmo Soundstage. Plus, when it arrives online, viewers will be encouraged to become crafters by following along at home. Carmichael explains, "Drag is more than what you see on the mainstream media. It's a form of art that can be done by any gender or sexual identity."

What are the perks?

$25 gets you an invite to a private pre-launch screening party plus exclusive Zanie Cat stickers, but for $1,000 you can become a credited producer with a special-edition T-shirt, an autographed glamour shot of Nala the Cat and Carmichael, and a walk-on speaking appearance in the show.

You can back the project right now via Kickstarter.com.