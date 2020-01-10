Now Streaming in Austin: Night Flight Plus

In the 1980s, the coolest four hours of cable was Night Flight, the USA Network's hyperhip mix of Z-movies, New Wave and punk sensibilities, and dissident politics. Now it's back online, and its commitment to the cutting edge continues with "Short Film Showcase" – a celebration of 10-minute storytelling that's already streaming work by a host of ATX talents.

The first four shorts in the lineup include three from Austin filmmakers, starting with a double bill from Don Swaynos. "Don't Ever Change" takes a sideways look at mothers, daughters, and serial killer fandom, while "The Horrible Life of Dr. Ghoul" is a story of how tough it is to be a classic, late-night TV horror host. They're joined by a very different kind of haunting in "The Outfit," a Yen Tan collaboration with Hutch Crane about an ambitious young politician with more in his closet than just a comfy cardigan or two.

Check out all three – plus Peter Litvin's hellacious take on screenwriter rejection, "The Slump," starring Austin's own Sam Eidson, and the entire vast Night Flight back catalog – at www.nightflightplus.com. Subscriptions are $4.99 a month or $39.99 for the year.