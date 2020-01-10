Now Streaming in Austin: Night Flight Plus
Three local short films in the launch lineup for “Short Film Showcase”
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 10, 2020
In the 1980s, the coolest four hours of cable was Night Flight, the USA Network's hyperhip mix of Z-movies, New Wave and punk sensibilities, and dissident politics. Now it's back online, and its commitment to the cutting edge continues with "Short Film Showcase" – a celebration of 10-minute storytelling that's already streaming work by a host of ATX talents.
The first four shorts in the lineup include three from Austin filmmakers, starting with a double bill from Don Swaynos. "Don't Ever Change" takes a sideways look at mothers, daughters, and serial killer fandom, while "The Horrible Life of Dr. Ghoul" is a story of how tough it is to be a classic, late-night TV horror host. They're joined by a very different kind of haunting in "The Outfit," a Yen Tan collaboration with Hutch Crane about an ambitious young politician with more in his closet than just a comfy cardigan or two.
Check out all three – plus Peter Litvin's hellacious take on screenwriter rejection, "The Slump," starring Austin's own Sam Eidson, and the entire vast Night Flight back catalog – at www.nightflightplus.com. Subscriptions are $4.99 a month or $39.99 for the year.