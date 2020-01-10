Screens

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

Your print-out-and-keep guide for movie lovers

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 10, 2020

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

February

19-23: OUTsider Film & Arts Festival
Combining performance and projected works with a queer twist.
www.outsiderfest.org

27-March 1: Lake Travis Film Festival
The area's newest fest, with four days of screenings in Bee Cave and Lakeway.
www.laketravisfilmfestival.com

29: Austin Student Film Fest
Short films celebrating student creativity in 40 minutes or less.
www.austinstudentfilmfest.wordpress.com

March

13-22: SXSW
Austin's A-list festival, with screenings, filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions.
www.sxsw.com

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

April

2-5: Indie Meme Film Festival
Highlighting new voices from South Asia.
www.indiememe.org

23-25: Georgetown Film Festival and Conference
Not just a film fest, but an introduction to working in and with the film industry.
www.gtxfilm.org

30: Autfest Texas
Films for everyone by and about the Autism community.
www.texasautismsociety.org

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

May

6-10: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival
22nd year of cinema from across the Spanish- and Portugeuse-language diasporas.
www.cinelasamericas.org

7-10: Hill Country Film Festival
Take off to wine country for a relaxing weekend at Fredericksburg's Fritztown Cinema.
www.hillcountryff.com

15-17: Noir City
Break out your fedora and trench coat for three days of crime classics.
www.noircity.com

TBA: The 48 Hour Film Project
Austin iteration of the two-day filmmaking challenge.
www.48hourfilm.com/austin

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

June

4-7: ATX Television Festival
Season 9 of the TV-centric fest already promises reunions of Parenthood, Oz.
www.atxfestival.com

11-14: Austin Asian American Film Festival
12th year for the celebration of cinema from the edges of Europe to the Pacific.
www.aaafilmfest.org

14: Austin Micro Short Film Festival
Stories told in six minutes or less.
www.filmfestivalcircuit.com/austin-micro-short-film-festival

July

3-5: RTX
Rooster Teeth's annual gathering of the fans.
www.rtxevent.com

23-26: Contrast Film Festival
Boundary-pushing cinema, with an emphasis on women and queer creators.
www.contrastfilmfest.com

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

August

6-9: All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival
Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.
www.agliff.org

September

9-12: Austin Revolution Film Festival
Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers.
www.austinrevolution.com

24-Oct. 1: Fantastic Fest
Genre cinema from around the globe at the Alamo's tastemaker gathering.
www.fantasticfest.com

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

October

17: Austin Under the Stars
The city's only outdoor film festival.
www.austinunderthestars.com

22-29: Austin Film Festival
Movie watching and appreciation with an emphasis on the writer's art.
www.austinfilmfestival.com

TBA: Cinema Touching Disability
Reframing what it means to live with a physical or mental illness.
www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival

November

TBA: Austin Jewish Film Festival
A global look at the Jewish experience.
www.austinjff.org

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

December

3-6: Other Worlds
The area's only dedicated science-fiction festival, with premieres, retrospectives, and a horror sidebar, Underworlds.
www.otherworldsaustin.com

Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

January 2021

TBA: Austin Arthouse Film Festival
The weird, the cutting edge, and the avant garde.
www.austinarthousefilmfestival.com

To Be Continued

Austin Polish Film Festival
www.austinpolishfilm.com

Austin Youth Film Festival
www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com

Capital City Black Film Festival
www.capcitybff.com

512 Film Fest
www.512filmfest.org

Transform Film Fest
www.transformfilmfest.org

Oops: an earlier version of this story incorrectly had the dates for aGLIFF as September, rather than the correct date of August.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Pong, Lazer Fire, JD Pinkus
Valhalla
Northern-Southern: Steps on Steppes at Northern-Southern
Dog Days at the Wildflower Center at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  