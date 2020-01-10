Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar

February

19-23: OUTsider Film & Arts Festival

Combining performance and projected works with a queer twist.

www.outsiderfest.org

27-March 1: Lake Travis Film Festival

The area's newest fest, with four days of screenings in Bee Cave and Lakeway.

www.laketravisfilmfestival.com

29: Austin Student Film Fest

Short films celebrating student creativity in 40 minutes or less.

www.austinstudentfilmfest.wordpress.com

March

13-22: SXSW

Austin's A-list festival, with screenings, filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions.

www.sxsw.com

April

2-5: Indie Meme Film Festival

Highlighting new voices from South Asia.

www.indiememe.org

23-25: Georgetown Film Festival and Conference

Not just a film fest, but an introduction to working in and with the film industry.

www.gtxfilm.org

30: Autfest Texas

Films for everyone by and about the Autism community.

www.texasautismsociety.org

May

6-10: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival

22nd year of cinema from across the Spanish- and Portugeuse-language diasporas.

www.cinelasamericas.org

7-10: Hill Country Film Festival

Take off to wine country for a relaxing weekend at Fredericksburg's Fritztown Cinema.

www.hillcountryff.com

15-17: Noir City

Break out your fedora and trench coat for three days of crime classics.

www.noircity.com

TBA: The 48 Hour Film Project

Austin iteration of the two-day filmmaking challenge.

www.48hourfilm.com/austin

June

4-7: ATX Television Festival

Season 9 of the TV-centric fest already promises reunions of Parenthood, Oz.

www.atxfestival.com

11-14: Austin Asian American Film Festival

12th year for the celebration of cinema from the edges of Europe to the Pacific.

www.aaafilmfest.org

14: Austin Micro Short Film Festival

Stories told in six minutes or less.

www.filmfestivalcircuit.com/austin-micro-short-film-festival

July

3-5: RTX

Rooster Teeth's annual gathering of the fans.

www.rtxevent.com

23-26: Contrast Film Festival

Boundary-pushing cinema, with an emphasis on women and queer creators.

www.contrastfilmfest.com

August

6-9: All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival

Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.

www.agliff.org

September

9-12: Austin Revolution Film Festival

Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers.

www.austinrevolution.com

24-Oct. 1: Fantastic Fest

Genre cinema from around the globe at the Alamo's tastemaker gathering.

www.fantasticfest.com

October

17: Austin Under the Stars

The city's only outdoor film festival.

www.austinunderthestars.com

22-29: Austin Film Festival

Movie watching and appreciation with an emphasis on the writer's art.

www.austinfilmfestival.com

TBA: Cinema Touching Disability

Reframing what it means to live with a physical or mental illness.

www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival

November

TBA: Austin Jewish Film Festival

A global look at the Jewish experience.

www.austinjff.org

December

3-6: Other Worlds

The area's only dedicated science-fiction festival, with premieres, retrospectives, and a horror sidebar, Underworlds.

www.otherworldsaustin.com

January 2021

TBA: Austin Arthouse Film Festival

The weird, the cutting edge, and the avant garde.

www.austinarthousefilmfestival.com

To Be Continued

Austin Polish Film Festival

www.austinpolishfilm.com

Austin Youth Film Festival

www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com

Capital City Black Film Festival

www.capcitybff.com

512 Film Fest

www.512filmfest.org

Transform Film Fest

www.transformfilmfest.org

Oops: an earlier version of this story incorrectly had the dates for aGLIFF as September, rather than the correct date of August.