Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar
Your print-out-and-keep guide for movie lovers
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 10, 2020
February
19-23: OUTsider Film & Arts Festival
Combining performance and projected works with a queer twist.
www.outsiderfest.org
27-March 1: Lake Travis Film Festival
The area's newest fest, with four days of screenings in Bee Cave and Lakeway.
www.laketravisfilmfestival.com
29: Austin Student Film Fest
Short films celebrating student creativity in 40 minutes or less.
www.austinstudentfilmfest.wordpress.com
March
13-22: SXSW
Austin's A-list festival, with screenings, filmmaker conversations, and mentor sessions.
www.sxsw.com
April
2-5: Indie Meme Film Festival
Highlighting new voices from South Asia.
www.indiememe.org
23-25: Georgetown Film Festival and Conference
Not just a film fest, but an introduction to working in and with the film industry.
www.gtxfilm.org
30: Autfest Texas
Films for everyone by and about the Autism community.
www.texasautismsociety.org
May
6-10: Cine Las Americas International Film Festival
22nd year of cinema from across the Spanish- and Portugeuse-language diasporas.
www.cinelasamericas.org
7-10: Hill Country Film Festival
Take off to wine country for a relaxing weekend at Fredericksburg's Fritztown Cinema.
www.hillcountryff.com
15-17: Noir City
Break out your fedora and trench coat for three days of crime classics.
www.noircity.com
TBA: The 48 Hour Film Project
Austin iteration of the two-day filmmaking challenge.
www.48hourfilm.com/austin
June
4-7: ATX Television Festival
Season 9 of the TV-centric fest already promises reunions of Parenthood, Oz.
www.atxfestival.com
11-14: Austin Asian American Film Festival
12th year for the celebration of cinema from the edges of Europe to the Pacific.
www.aaafilmfest.org
14: Austin Micro Short Film Festival
Stories told in six minutes or less.
www.filmfestivalcircuit.com/austin-micro-short-film-festival
July
3-5: RTX
Rooster Teeth's annual gathering of the fans.
www.rtxevent.com
23-26: Contrast Film Festival
Boundary-pushing cinema, with an emphasis on women and queer creators.
www.contrastfilmfest.com
August
6-9: All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival
Celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.
www.agliff.org
September
9-12: Austin Revolution Film Festival
Home to Austin's off-the-grid indie filmmakers.
www.austinrevolution.com
24-Oct. 1: Fantastic Fest
Genre cinema from around the globe at the Alamo's tastemaker gathering.
www.fantasticfest.com
October
17: Austin Under the Stars
The city's only outdoor film festival.
www.austinunderthestars.com
22-29: Austin Film Festival
Movie watching and appreciation with an emphasis on the writer's art.
www.austinfilmfestival.com
TBA: Cinema Touching Disability
Reframing what it means to live with a physical or mental illness.
www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival
November
TBA: Austin Jewish Film Festival
A global look at the Jewish experience.
www.austinjff.org
December
3-6: Other Worlds
The area's only dedicated science-fiction festival, with premieres, retrospectives, and a horror sidebar, Underworlds.
www.otherworldsaustin.com
January 2021
TBA: Austin Arthouse Film Festival
The weird, the cutting edge, and the avant garde.
www.austinarthousefilmfestival.com
To Be Continued
Austin Polish Film Festival
www.austinpolishfilm.com
Austin Youth Film Festival
www.austinyouthfilmfestival.com
Capital City Black Film Festival
www.capcitybff.com
512 Film Fest
www.512filmfest.org
Transform Film Fest
www.transformfilmfest.org
Oops: an earlier version of this story incorrectly had the dates for aGLIFF as September, rather than the correct date of August.
