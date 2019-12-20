Matthew Monagle’s Top 10 Films of 2019
By Matthew Monagle, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019
1) Uncut Gems
Enter the Sandman (into awards season).
2) Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Uncontrived, unconventional, unforgettable.
3) One Cut of the Dead
"Seriously, don't turn it off yet, I promise."
4) Honeyland
Almost too perfect in its narrative structure.
5) The Nightingale
Arguably the year's toughest watch (in a good way).
6) The Perfection
Horror's version of watching an American cover band do South Korean songs.
7) Parasite
Deserves every bit of praise you've heard.
8) The Farewell
One of the year's most heartfelt films.
9) Dragged Across Concrete
Only S. Craig Zahler could make this movie this good.
10) Hagazussa
Behold, the Witch Movie New Wave!
Near Misses
Atlantics, The Lighthouse, Crawl, The Head Hunter
Most Overrated
Ready or Not, Long Shot
Most Underrated
Captive State, The Hole in the Ground, The Head Hunter
Wild Card
With Little Woods, Standoff at Sparrow Creek, and Donnybrook, James Badge Dale appeared in three under-the-radar releases destined to become cult classics.
Acting Kudos (Male)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Acting Kudos (Female)
Mame Bineta Sane (Atlantics)
Best Director
Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Best Original Screenplay
Josh and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jennifer Kent (The Nightingale)
TV Series/Event
Russian Doll
Worst Film
The Parts You Lose: Two ounces of movie in a 10-pound bag.
The Little Film That Could
The Head Hunter A testament to everything you don't need to make a great movie: big casts, big effects, and big egos.