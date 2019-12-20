Matthew Monagle’s Top 10 Films of 2019

1) Uncut Gems

Enter the Sandman (into awards season).

2) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Uncontrived, unconventional, unforgettable.

3) One Cut of the Dead

"Seriously, don't turn it off yet, I promise."

4) Honeyland

Almost too perfect in its narrative structure.

5) The Nightingale

Arguably the year's toughest watch (in a good way).

6) The Perfection

Horror's version of watching an American cover band do South Korean songs.

7) Parasite

Deserves every bit of praise you've heard.

8) The Farewell

One of the year's most heartfelt films.

9) Dragged Across Concrete

Only S. Craig Zahler could make this movie this good.

10) Hagazussa

Behold, the Witch Movie New Wave!

Near Misses

Atlantics, The Lighthouse, Crawl, The Head Hunter

Most Overrated

Ready or Not, Long Shot

Most Underrated

Captive State, The Hole in the Ground, The Head Hunter

Wild Card

With Little Woods, Standoff at Sparrow Creek, and Donnybrook, James Badge Dale appeared in three under-the-radar releases destined to become cult classics.

Acting Kudos (Male)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Mame Bineta Sane (Atlantics)

Best Director

Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)

Best Original Screenplay

Josh and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jennifer Kent (The Nightingale)

TV Series/Event

Russian Doll

Worst Film

The Parts You Lose: Two ounces of movie in a 10-pound bag.

The Little Film That Could

The Head Hunter A testament to everything you don't need to make a great movie: big casts, big effects, and big egos.