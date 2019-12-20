Screens

Marjorie Baumgarten’s Top 10 Films of 2019

By Marjorie Baumgarten, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019


Marriage Story

1) Marriage Story

This perfect meld of story, direction, and performance skips fluidly between anguish and delight.


Pain and Glory

2) Pain and Glory

Almodóvar's most personal film is also his most profound.


Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

3) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

This time, Tarantino's fractured-history fable is a story of love rather than retribution.

4) Jojo Rabbit

Irreverent humor becomes a vehicle for humanist uplift in this antifascist dramedy.

5) An Elephant Sitting Still

Urban realism and morality are at the forefront of this Chinese tale of interrelated lives.

6) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

This slow-burn period piece about women and their desires smolders.

7) Monos

Strange and hypnotic film about a cadre of peasant children with guns is like no other.

8) Parasite

Comedy mixes with class-conscious social commentary in this South Korean satire.

9) Waves

Let Waves wash over you with its cleansing drama about modern black lives.

10) Woman at War

Next time you despair of what one person can do in this world, watch this.

Near Misses

Late Night, The Farewell, A Hidden Life, The Biggest Little Farm

Most Overrated

The Irishman, Uncut Gems

Most Underrated

Late Night, Booksmart, Dolemite Is My Name

Wild Card

Two-handers: The Two Popes, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, The Lighthouse

Acting Kudos (Male)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Director

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit), Jessica Pressler, Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Matthew Michael Carnahan, Mario Correa, Nathaniel Rich (Dark Waters), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

TV Series/Event

Fleabag

Worst Film

The Upside: Schmaltz, with an extra helping of Kevin Hart.

The Little Film That Could

Queen & Slim: A crime story mixes with Black Lives Matter content for present-day lovers-on-the-lam epic.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Kevin Curtin unveils his third annual list of local releases

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 20, 2019

<i>Chronicle</i> Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
Chronicle Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
10 lists by 10 of our music writers

The Music Staff, Dec. 20, 2019

More by Marjorie Baumgarten
Bombshell
Finding sympathy in Fox’s #MeToo moment by ignoring everything else about Fox

Dec. 20, 2019

Marriage Story
Driver and Johansson are note perfect as a couple falling apart

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2019, Antonio Banderas, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Thompson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  