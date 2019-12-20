Marjorie Baumgarten’s Top 10 Films of 2019

1) Marriage Story

This perfect meld of story, direction, and performance skips fluidly between anguish and delight.

2) Pain and Glory

Almodóvar's most personal film is also his most profound.

3) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

This time, Tarantino's fractured-history fable is a story of love rather than retribution.

4) Jojo Rabbit

Irreverent humor becomes a vehicle for humanist uplift in this antifascist dramedy.

5) An Elephant Sitting Still

Urban realism and morality are at the forefront of this Chinese tale of interrelated lives.

6) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

This slow-burn period piece about women and their desires smolders.

7) Monos

Strange and hypnotic film about a cadre of peasant children with guns is like no other.

8) Parasite

Comedy mixes with class-conscious social commentary in this South Korean satire.

9) Waves

Let Waves wash over you with its cleansing drama about modern black lives.

10) Woman at War

Next time you despair of what one person can do in this world, watch this.

Near Misses

Late Night, The Farewell, A Hidden Life, The Biggest Little Farm

Most Overrated

The Irishman, Uncut Gems

Most Underrated

Late Night, Booksmart, Dolemite Is My Name

Wild Card

Two-handers: The Two Popes, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, The Lighthouse

Acting Kudos (Male)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Director

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit), Jessica Pressler, Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Matthew Michael Carnahan, Mario Correa, Nathaniel Rich (Dark Waters), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

TV Series/Event

Worst Film

The Upside: Schmaltz, with an extra helping of Kevin Hart.

The Little Film That Could

Queen & Slim: A crime story mixes with Black Lives Matter content for present-day lovers-on-the-lam epic.