Marjorie Baumgarten’s Top 10 Films of 2019
By Marjorie Baumgarten, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019
1) Marriage Story
This perfect meld of story, direction, and performance skips fluidly between anguish and delight.
2) Pain and Glory
Almodóvar's most personal film is also his most profound.
3) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
This time, Tarantino's fractured-history fable is a story of love rather than retribution.
4) Jojo Rabbit
Irreverent humor becomes a vehicle for humanist uplift in this antifascist dramedy.
5) An Elephant Sitting Still
Urban realism and morality are at the forefront of this Chinese tale of interrelated lives.
6) Portrait of a Lady on Fire
This slow-burn period piece about women and their desires smolders.
7) Monos
Strange and hypnotic film about a cadre of peasant children with guns is like no other.
8) Parasite
Comedy mixes with class-conscious social commentary in this South Korean satire.
9) Waves
Let Waves wash over you with its cleansing drama about modern black lives.
10) Woman at War
Next time you despair of what one person can do in this world, watch this.
Near Misses
Late Night, The Farewell, A Hidden Life, The Biggest Little Farm
Most Overrated
The Irishman, Uncut Gems
Most Underrated
Late Night, Booksmart, Dolemite Is My Name
Wild Card
Two-handers: The Two Popes, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, The Lighthouse
Acting Kudos (Male)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Acting Kudos (Female)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Best Director
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit), Jessica Pressler, Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Matthew Michael Carnahan, Mario Correa, Nathaniel Rich (Dark Waters), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
TV Series/EventFleabag
Worst Film
The Upside: Schmaltz, with an extra helping of Kevin Hart.
The Little Film That Could
Queen & Slim: A crime story mixes with Black Lives Matter content for present-day lovers-on-the-lam epic.