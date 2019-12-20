Marc Savlov’s Top 10 Films of 2019
By Marc Savlov, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019
1) Monos
¡Silencio! Niños peligrosos jugando!
2) Parasite
Class warfare, South Korean style. Bong (Joon-ho) hits all around!
3) Tigers Are Not Afraid
"We are princes. We are warriors. We are tigers." (They are children.)
4) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
He's Rick fucking Dalton, she's Sharon Tate. They're in movies.
5) Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
"We should all laugh more at our elected officials – it's good for us and good for them."
6) One Cut of the Dead
2018 Fantastic Fest Audience Award winner serves up blood, guts, and heart to spare.
7) Starfish
What to do when your world ends and then the World ends? Lovecraft!
8) Booksmart
Laugh, cry, microdose on LSD to ease off brazen, honest high school angst. Instant classic.
9) Jojo Rabbit
"Love is the strongest thing in the world." – Not Hitler.
10) Ready or Not
"It's true what they say: The rich really are different." (Hail Satan?)
Near Misses
Greener Grass, The Lighthouse, Hail Satan?
Most Overrated
The Irishman, Knives Out, Joker
Most Underrated
In Fabric, Funan
Wild Card
Cold Pursuit Neeson beats plowshare into sword!
Acting Kudos (Male)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Acting Kudos (Female)
Paloma Kwiatkowski (Riot Girls), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is my Name), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Best Director
Trey Edward Shults (Waves), Peter Strickland (In Fabric)
Best Original Screenplay
Alejandro Landes and Alexis Dos Santos (Monos), Max Eggers and Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse), Sion Sono (The Forest of Love)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi and Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit), Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
TV Series/Event
What We Do in the Shadows
Worst Film
Rambo: Last Blood Promise?!
The Little Film That Could
Riot Girls: Canada's postapocalyptic Booksmart adds puppy, mohawk, retro-badassery.