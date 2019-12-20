Screens

Kimberley Jones’ Top 10 Films of 2019

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019

1) Parasite

Heist thriller. Pratfall comedy. Primal yell. Multitudes, y'all.

2) Marriage Story

Gutting, yes, but also the kind of generous and melancholy comedy Mazursky was master of.


Portrait of a Lady on Fire

3) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A sumptuous, slow-burn romance anchors a larger portrait of women bound together as second-class citizens.

4) I Lost My Body

A severed hand goes on a hero's journey in this totally wackadoo, terribly sad animated picture.


Knives Out

5) Knives Out

Devilishly fun stuff.

6) Transit

Kafka meets Casablanca in this rattling romance set now, under Nazi occupation.

7) Long Shot

This slyly feminist Charlize Theron/Seth Rogen rom-com was just so dang likable.

8) Shadow

The visuals in Zhang Yimou's wuxia epic dropped my jaw again and again.

9) The Farewell

A beautiful evocation of family bonds; of being lost, and found.

10) Queen & Slim

Never mind the leads are played by two Brits: This is America.


Booksmart

Near Misses

Booksmart, Honey Boy, Diane

Most Overrated

The Irishman, Ad Astra

Most Underrated

Plus One, Diane

Wild Card

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag was the best thing I saw on any screen, big or small, all year – pure catharsis.

Acting Kudos (Male)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit), Tessa Thompson (Little Woods), Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant (I Lost My Body), Christian Petzold (Transit)

TV Series/Event

FX's Fosse/Verdon

Worst Film

Serenity

The Little Film That Could

Little Woods

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Kevin Curtin unveils his third annual list of local releases

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 20, 2019

<i>Chronicle</i> Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
Chronicle Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
10 lists by 10 of our music writers

The Music Staff, Dec. 20, 2019

More by Kimberley Jones
This Week on <I>The Austin Chronicle Show</i>: Climate Emergency, and a Calamitous Conclusion to <i>Star Wars</i>
Climate Emergency, and Bad Star Wars
Texas Impact talks COP 25, plus our review of The Rise of Skywalker

Dec. 20, 2019

Little Women
Relish the contemporary touches in this new version of Alcott’s classic

Dec. 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2019, Adam Driver, Tom Burke, Daniel Kaluuya, Scarlett Johansson, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Bong Joon-ho, Noah Baumbach, Céline Sciamma, Noah Baumbach, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman, Rian Johnson, Lulu Wang, Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant, Christian Petzold

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  