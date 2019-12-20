Josh Kupecki’s Top 10 Films of 2019

1) Monos

Imagine watching the most compelling fireworks exploding right in front of you. Now sustain that feeling for two hours.

2) Parasite

A delicious and delightful dissection of greed, interdependence, and pizza boxes. It's also nice to have a good house with a coffee table to hide under.

3) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Regarde-moi: "In solitude, I felt the liberty you spoke of. But also, I felt your absence." We are all poets and lovers, given the chance.

4) Little Women

Does every generation get the version of this 19th century novel they need? Yes, they do, and this is one of the best.

5) Her Smell

Portrait of an artist as a trainwreck. You cannot keep your eyes off of Elisabeth Moss.

6) Wild Nights With Emily

Who knew a film about Emily Dickinson would be one of the funniest movies of the year?

7) Marriage Story

Baumbach may be channeling his Bergman and Cassevetes influences, but this film is all his own.

8) Dark Waters

No Barbies or Julianne Moore losing her shit, but this legal drama about contaminated water in West Virginia is among Todd Haynes' best.

9) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Tarantino provides all the cozy pleasures of a cinematic sweater, but make no mistake, this is Brad Pitt's film.

10) Climax

"Life is a collective impossibility." Gaspar Noé's tale of drugged-out dancers finds him in evocative form.

Near Misses

Greta, In Fabric, The Lighthouse

Most Overrated

Jojo Rabbit, Midsommar

Most Underrated

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Dark Waters

Wild Card

The Morning Show is terribly boilerplate, but goddammit, I can't turn away.

Acting Kudos (Male)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Isabelle Huppert (Greta), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

TV Series/Event

Chernobyl: There was not a more profound example of the effects of contemporary dystopia (courtesy of the 1986 disaster). Who needs Black Mirror when you have the real world?

Worst Film

The Goldfinch: "Oh, what could have been?" is a lament of many a fond reader whose beloved stories have been adapted to horrifically reductive filmic ends. This is a fine example of that particular event.

The Little Film That Could

Greener Grass: You can keep your mildly satirical volleys into the suburban lifestyle; I'll take this hand grenade that takes absolutely no prisoners.