Screens

Josh Kupecki’s Top 10 Films of 2019

By Josh Kupecki, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019


Monos

1) Monos

Imagine watching the most compelling fireworks exploding right in front of you. Now sustain that feeling for two hours.

2) Parasite

A delicious and delightful dissection of greed, interdependence, and pizza boxes. It's also nice to have a good house with a coffee table to hide under.

3) Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Regarde-moi: "In solitude, I felt the liberty you spoke of. But also, I felt your absence." We are all poets and lovers, given the chance.

4) Little Women

Does every generation get the version of this 19th century novel they need? Yes, they do, and this is one of the best.


Her Smell

5) Her Smell

Portrait of an artist as a trainwreck. You cannot keep your eyes off of Elisabeth Moss.

6) Wild Nights With Emily

Who knew a film about Emily Dickinson would be one of the funniest movies of the year?

7) Marriage Story

Baumbach may be channeling his Bergman and Cassevetes influences, but this film is all his own.

8) Dark Waters

No Barbies or Julianne Moore losing her shit, but this legal drama about contaminated water in West Virginia is among Todd Haynes' best.

9) Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Tarantino provides all the cozy pleasures of a cinematic sweater, but make no mistake, this is Brad Pitt's film.

10) Climax

"Life is a collective impossibility." Gaspar Noé's tale of drugged-out dancers finds him in evocative form.

Near Misses

Greta, In Fabric, The Lighthouse

Most Overrated

Jojo Rabbit, Midsommar


The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Most Underrated

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Dark Waters

Wild Card

The Morning Show is terribly boilerplate, but goddammit, I can't turn away.

Acting Kudos (Male)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Isabelle Huppert (Greta), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

TV Series/Event

Chernobyl: There was not a more profound example of the effects of contemporary dystopia (courtesy of the 1986 disaster). Who needs Black Mirror when you have the real world?

Worst Film

The Goldfinch: "Oh, what could have been?" is a lament of many a fond reader whose beloved stories have been adapted to horrifically reductive filmic ends. This is a fine example of that particular event.

The Little Film That Could

Greener Grass: You can keep your mildly satirical volleys into the suburban lifestyle; I'll take this hand grenade that takes absolutely no prisoners.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Top 100 Austin Records of 2019
Kevin Curtin unveils his third annual list of local releases

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 20, 2019

<i>Chronicle</i> Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
Chronicle Critics Choose Their Top 10 Local Albums
10 lists by 10 of our music writers

The Music Staff, Dec. 20, 2019

More by Josh Kupecki
The Two Popes
Hopkins and Pryce are delicately charming in the true story of a modern schism

Dec. 13, 2019

Fantastic Fungi
There’s more to this wonderful biological documentary than mushrooms

Dec. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2019, Adam Driver, Robert Pattinson, Adam Sandler, Isabelle Huppert, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Bong Joon-ho, Greta Gerwig, Monos, Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Little Women, Her Smell, Wild Nights With Emily, Marriage Story, Dark Waters, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Climax, Chernobyl

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  