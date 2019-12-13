Screens

One in a Crowd: Car Wars

Get revved up for the new version of the tabletop classic

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019


Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental cost. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so we scour the web for local projects. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Steve Jackson Games for Car Wars Sixth Edition.

What's the project?

The original Car Wars was a tabletop blast, letting you vent your road rage on minature vehicles in a postapoaclyptic tarmac war for four-wheel domination – and that was in 1980, before MoPac backed up all the way to Round Rock so that now even your shortcuts and back routes are gridlocked. Austin-based Steve Jackson Games has revamped the classic with a new, streamlined rule set and amazing new miniature cars.

Target:

SJG has passed its original target of $80,000 to ensure production by $400,000. Now, with a deadline of Jan. 6, they're into the stretch-goals zone, and who doesn't want to see them reach the big target of $525,000, which will add even more road tiles, extra miniatures, and a third playmat?

What are the perks?

$75 gets you the complete core game, but if you're an OG Car Wars fan, $400 secures you the game, plus boosters, and a complete bundle of reprints of all the classic games and expansions from the Eighties, including Truck Stop and Boat Wars.

Back this project now at Kickstarter.

More One in a Crowd columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More One in a Crowd
<b>One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue</b>
One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue
Upcoming Linklater-produced politics documentary shows Texas' true diversity

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 16, 2019

One in a Crowd:
One in a Crowd: "Dancers"
Short film needs your help to get en pointe

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 2, 2019

More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd: “Monica and Me”
One in a Crowd: “Monica and Me”
Short film about being “the other woman” needs your crowdfunding support

Richard Whittaker, July 12, 2019

One in a Crowd: <i>Ultimate World</i>
One in a Crowd: Ultimate World
Austin-made surreal comedy needs your crowdfunding help, plus music poster doc and cartoon killers

Richard Whittaker, May 24, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

One in a Crowd, Steve Jackson Games, Kickstarter, Car Wars

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Harry Edohoukwa (album release)
Cloud Tree
Posada Party and Holiday Dog Bazaar at Radio Coffee & Beer
The Dance Project
at Ballet Austin Studio
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  