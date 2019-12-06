Screens

The Hidden Cost of Labor Calculated in Building the American Dream

In the rubble of the NOLA hotel collapse, Chelsea Hernandez's documentary remains relevant

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019


When the incomplete Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in New Orleans collapsed in October, killing three workers and injuring dozens more, it put a spotlight on the perilous conditions that are endemic to the construction industry: shortcuts, overwork, low pay – all issues that Austin filmmaker Chelsea Hernandez chronicled in her documentary Building the American Dream, which debuted at SXSW. By sheer coincidence, she and some of the subjects of her film were in Louisiana a week later for two screenings at the New Orleans Film Society, so they went on a sad pilgrimage to where the rubble still lay in the street. "It was really surreal to be there," she said, "looking at this horrendous sight with people who know workers that they have lost, either through deportation or preventable accidents."

Building the American Dream, which returns to Austin for a screening at the Violet Crown Cinema, looks at near-identical issues of construction worker abuse in Texas, and how political and business forces allied in 2015 to deny workers even a 10-minute water break on a hot day. That's one of many different complaints Hernandez heard time and again during the four years of filming and editing her film, but she doesn't blame the audience for being oblivious to the culture of workplace abuse. "Construction is so weird," she said. "You always see it, but the incidences are not happening in plain sight, so a general audience never really understands what's happening behind those frames that are being put up until something massive happens."

Sadly, when an event like New Orleans happens, she said the question is forced: "This is in plain sight; what are we going to do about it?"

The New Orleans disaster has exposed another abuse – the perilous legal position of undocumented migrant workers. Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma was a metalworker on the hotel build, and had reported his concerns about the safety of the site days before the collapse. Even though he was injured escaping from debris, and is a key witness in the investigation for both OSHA and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, two days later he was detained by ICE and deported to Honduras, even though he had lived in New Orleans for two decades. Sadly, Hernandez said, "It wasn't very surprising to me because I hear these stories all the time."

Yet the situation seems to be getting worse. Not only is there an immigration enforcement crackdown, creating greater fear among migrant laborers upon whom the industry depends, but OSHA recently made a critical change to how it reports workplace fatalities. Even though it has decades of data, the Trump administration has deleted all incidents prior to 2017 from its website. To keep those stories alive, Hernandez said she's planning a web series culled from the 500 hours of footage she captured during filming, and she still regularly has people tell her about their experiences on building projects, or what's happened to relatives. For her, that's a positive: She said, "That's what I wanted to do with the film, to show these stories so that other workers can not be scared and stand up and speak about it too."

Building the American Dream @Violet Crown Cinema, 434 W. Second, Wed., Dec. 11, 7pm.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Gun-Filled Weekend Prompts APD Action
Gun-Filled Weekend Prompts APD Action
Spring fest unrest

Mike Clark-Madison, March 22, 2019

Batman’s Iconic Emblem Lights up Lady Bird Lake for Caped Crusader’s 80th Anniversary
Batman’s Iconic Emblem Lights up Lady Bird Lake for Caped Crusader’s 80th Anniversary
Congress Ave. Bridge and its resident bats proved the perfect backdrop

Robert Faires, March 18, 2019

More by Richard Whittaker
Other Worlds Interview: <i>Around the Sun</i>
Other Worlds Interview: Around the Sun
How writer Jonathan Kiefer turned a science text into a romance

Dec. 6, 2019

Five Films That Will Change Your Future at Other Worlds 2019
Five Films That Will Change Your Future at Other Worlds 2019

Dec. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Special Screenings, Chelsea Hernandez, Building the American Dream, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, SXSW 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Austin Puppet Incident
Mexican American Cultural Center
ICOSA: The New Flesh
at ICOSA
Rancho Alegre toy drive w/ J.R. Gomez, Ruben Ramos, Shelly Lares, Savannah Votion, Stevie D, Conjunto Cats at The Barn
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  