Five Films That Will Change Your Future at Other Worlds 2019

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019


Time After Time

Time After Time: Nicholas Meyer may be most famous as the writer/director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, but this year marks the 40th anniversary of his time-travel classic about H.G. Wells (Malcolm McDowell) using his time machine to hunt down Jack the Ripper (David Warner) in modern New York. Meyer will be on hand to receive this year's Defender of the Universe award: Plus, make sure you catch a live recording of the Science vs Fiction podcast, as the hosts – Found Footage 3D director and doctor of astrophysics Steven DeGennaro and film critic Scott Weinberg – debate the film's temporal and plot mechanics. Friday, 7:10pm.

The Honeymoon Phase: A Black Mirror-esque tale of a couple who lie their way into a research study and find there are consequences for meddling with the data. Not only does the debut feature from writer/director Phillip G. Carroll Jr. get its Texas premiere at Other Worlds, but it's also this year's closing night film. Sunday, 7:45pm.

Z: Brandon Christensen has been burning up the indie genre scene as an effects artist. Now he steps into the director's chair with a script co-written with another rising star, SXSW 2018 Midnighter favorite What Keeps You Alive director Colin Minihan. Friday, 7:15pm.

Dead Dicks: Reincarnation can be a pain if you're trying to kill yourself, especially when you keep reemerging in your own crappy apartment through a disturbing, disgusting alien portal. Don't let the giggle-inducing title fool you: Dead Dicks is packed with smart insights into mental health and family. Saturday, 4:35pm.

Lake Michigan Monster: Imagine if the Monkees made The Lighthouse. A raucous, bizarre, black-and-white surrealist maritime comedy about revenge, sea creatures, tall tales, and missing eyebrows. Friday, 10:05pm.

Other Worlds 2019

Dec. 5-8 at Galaxy Highland. Tickets and details at www.otherworldsfilmfest.com.

