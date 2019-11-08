Screens

Joe Bob Briggs Teaches the History of Redneck Cinema

The original hillbilly deluxe

By Marc Savlov, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019


Screw your indoor bullstuff! Here’s Joe Bob Briggs.

"If you hate what you're seeing, you call it sex and violence. If you like it, you call it 'romance and adventure.'" – Joe Bob Briggs

When the rackety sprocket gods of the 42nd Street grindhouse Valhalla and their Lone-Star-swilling country cousins – the demoniacs of the dead end drive-ins – birthed countrified critic-fu sensei Joe Bob Briggs way back in 1982, the world of cinema was born anew. Rumor has it that the heretofore sacrosanct pages of Cahiers du Cinéma briefly burst aflame, lit from within by the glow of St. Hooper's Fire; Pauline Kael's fountain pen ran red with the blood of untold numbers of backseat deflowerings; and Rex Reed inexplicably transformed into a pillar of Sweet'N Low. It was a momentous occasion, and across the land, lovers of heretofore disreputable moviemaking rejoiced. Their champion had arrived.

Nearly four decades later, Briggs – in reality the alter-ego of John Bloom, redoubtable film scholar, investigative journalist, multi-award-winning author, and cineaste – continues to level, if not utterly destroy, the cinematic playing field between Jean-Luc Godard and Ray Dennis Steckler while hosting his newest televised incarnation, The Last Drive-In, on horror-centric streaming service Shudder.com. It's a testament to Brigg's perpetual populist popularity that its 24-hour marathon debut completely crashed the service. That's fitting, since so many of the 4,000-plus drive-in theatres that lit up the American nightscape during the peak era of their popularity in the 1950s nearly always came with at least one carbon arc projector bulb liquefying a jammed 35 mm film frame, thus resulting in whatever was being screened that night turning into Rick Baker's The Incredible Melting Man. Hey, you buy your tickets, you take your chances.

Now, Briggs is touring behind his all-new live exploitation presentation/lecture, How Rednecks Saved Hollywood. The two-hour program is part multimedia cultural history lesson and part wily and humorous inquiry into the hillbilly and country boy as all-time-best American antihero. Who would've guessed that the Great American Redneck evolved from the frigid wastes of Scotland before finally landing in Appalachia and morphing into every chaw-chomping, rubber- burning hellraiser from Burt Reynolds' trans-American badass Bandit to the wild, midnight moonshine riders down that legendary Thunder Road? Robert Mitchum his own bad self crooned the red-hot rockabilly theme song to that classic of American outsiderdom, but the lyrics could just as well apply to Briggs' explication of the enduring panache of the American redneck: alcohol, thunder, fast cars and faster women, and, as always, those goddamn revenuers trying to pilfer a poor man's hard-earned hooch profits.

Alas, the heyday of the brick-and-mortar drive-in movie theatre is long gone; estimates put the current number of functioning drive-ins at roughly 330, a precipitous decline from their 1950s-60s glory days. But take heart, even if it's not from the backseat of your '55 Chevy Bel Air hardtop. Joe Bob Briggs, like those fabled molar-yanking Jujube candies of yore and the iconic all-American redneck, is sticking around to make sure that the memory of those hot-topped holy shrines to A-plus B-movies and starlit summer nights remains unforgotten.

Austin Film Society presents “An Evening With Joe Bob Briggs: How Rednecks Saved Hollywood” Wed., Nov. 13, 7pm @AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. Tickets and info at www.austinfilm.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Joe Bob Briggs
Going Deep at the Drive-In
Going Deep at the Drive-In
Joe Bob Briggs Gives Good Commentary

Jason Henderson, Nov. 7, 2003

More by Marc Savlov
Midway
Roland Emmerich goes all guns blazing recreating the pivotal sea battle

Nov. 8, 2019

Austin Film Festival Review: <i>The Obituary of Tunde Johnson</i>
Review: The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
A recurrence not at Owl Creek Bridge, again and again

Nov. 1, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AFS Cinema, Joe Bob Briggs, Shudder, How Rednecks Saved Hollywood, Drive-in Cinema, Grindhouse, Exploitation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
Flamingo Cantina
John McEuen & the String Wizards at One World Theatre
Speaker Series: Searching for Humanity, Our Common Thread at St. Andrew's Church
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  