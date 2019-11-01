Now Streaming in Austin: "Maude"
Anna Margaret Hollyman has an identity crisis in this SXSW short
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019
Ever felt defined by your job? Ever wished you were someone else? "Maude," the new short from Austin's Anna Margaret Hollyman, mixes those components together in a short tale of mistaken identity, social anxiety, and social comedy. A struggling twentysomething (Hollyman, who also directs) falls into a comedy of errors when she has to pick up a babysitting job, and ends up on a helter-skelter of confusion and pretend that can only end in awkwardness.
Hollyman, who was most recently lighting up screens in slightly-true-tale of a missing evangelical in Sister Aimee, first talked to the Chronicle before the short debuted at SXSW 2018. She explained that it was born from her experiences paying the bills as a jobbing actress. She said, "I've had a plethora of interesting survival jobs that have gone along with that because, believe it or not, one cannot make a living on acting alone – especially in indie film. 'Maude' was an attempt to take an experience that was personal to me and interpret it in a comedic way, which is the best way for me to cope with things in life in general."
