Now Streaming in Austin: Attack of the Pod People!

Austin film podcasting community comes offline for one night

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019


Austin isn't just a filmmaking and film-loving city: It's also become a center for the film podcast scene. This Friday, those familiar names step out from behind the mics for Attack of the Pod People!, a special in-person celebration of online audio creators.

The one-night-only event, which combines karaoke and 'casting, will feature segments from (deep breath) One of Us and Double Toasted, plus retro specialists including Horror Queers (featuring the Chronicle's own Trace Thurman), Castle of Horror, and Junkfood Cinema, Women in Caskets, and Threequel Club – plus a special appearance by gaming gurus Rage Select and paranormal investigator Stephen Belyeu, aka The Night Owl. Expect some special, never-to-be-repeated collaborations – plus, this being the haunting season, there's a special prize for best Halloween costume. So leave your earbuds at home for one night, and put some faces to those voices.

Attack of the Pod People! Fri., Oct 25, 8pm @Knomad Bar, 1213 Corona. RSVP via www.eventbrite.com.

Oops! A previous version of this story incorrectly said that C. Robert Cargill will be in hosting the Junkfood Cinema segment. Instead, his regular cohost Brian Salisbury will be hosting with a special guest.

