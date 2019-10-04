A Timeline of Collegiate E-Sports in Texas
By Derek Udensi, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019
2017
Fall semester:
University of North Texas invests $200,000 in its e-sports program, including a practice facility housed in UNT's media library.
2018
Fall semester:
UT-Dallas opens its varsity e-sports program after receiving a $100,000 donation to convert two rooms into the 24-seat Sector 7 Energy E-Sports Gaming Arena.
2019
January:
Concordia University Texas announces an e-sports program starting in the fall – the first in Central Texas.
June:
UNT becomes first public university in Texas to offer e-sports scholarships, offering up to $20,000 to both future and current program members.
July:
Concordia opens its e-sports arena.
Fall semester:
UT-Arlington, Concordia, and St. Edward's launch their varsity programs.
September:
UT-Arlington hosts the inaugural "Battle4Texas" Overwatch tournament: Longhorn Gaming wins and takes home the $5,000 grand prize.
