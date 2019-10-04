Screens

A Timeline of Collegiate E-Sports in Texas

By Derek Udensi, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


Concordia's E-Sports Arena (Courtesy of Concordia University)

2017

Fall semester:
University of North Texas invests $200,000 in its e-sports program, including a practice facility housed in UNT's media library.

2018

Fall semester:
UT-Dallas opens its varsity e-sports program after receiving a $100,000 donation to convert two rooms into the 24-seat Sector 7 Energy E-Sports Gaming Arena.

2019

January:
Concordia University Texas announces an e-sports program starting in the fall – the first in Central Texas.

June:
UNT becomes first public university in Texas to offer e-sports scholarships, offering up to $20,000 to both future and current program members.

July:
Concordia opens its e-sports arena.

Fall semester:
UT-Arlington, Concordia, and St. Edward's launch their varsity programs.

September:
UT-Arlington hosts the inaugural "Battle4Texas" Overwatch tournament: Longhorn Gaming wins and takes home the $5,000 grand prize.

