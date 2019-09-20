Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Editorial Intern Charlie Mangan hangs with hit men and heavy hitters

By Charlie Mangan, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019


Barry

Barry (HBO)

Co-created by Bill Hader of SNL fame (who also plays the titular role) and former Seinfeld writer Alec Berg, Barry evokes both tears of laughter and despair all within each 30-minute episode. Barry is an ex-marine turned hit man who has a bit of a midlife crisis and begins to spend as much time in the company of Chechen gangsters as he does in an overpriced L.A. acting class led by an actor well past his prime (Henry Winkler). Trying to leave the hired killer life behind but continuously being roped back in (a famous Al Pacino quote comes to mind), Barry struggles just as much with remembering his monologues as with trying to carve out a normal life for himself.

Best of the Worst (YouTube)

If you love Mystery Science Theater 3000 and discovering weird VHS tapes, then check out this series from Red Letter Media. Rather than watching and rehashing the same infamously bad movies as everyone else, the team – which sometimes includes celebrity guests like Patton Oswalt and Macaulay Culkin – watches old tapes from their outrageously large collection. It's not always feature films: sometimes it's instructional and/or training videos that would have otherwise been lost in the ether ("Surviving Edged Weapons" is a personal favorite). A great way to get the bizarre hidden gems shown to you, rather than slogging through the actual bad films yourself.

"The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience" (Netflix)

If the Beastie Boys met Beyoncé's Lemonade, this "lost" visual rap album from 1989 Oakland Athletics players Jose Canseco (Andy Samberg) and Mark McGwire (Akiva Schaffer), aka the Bash Brothers, would be the result. Cardboard cutouts of Kathy Ireland, silk robes and kimonos, dances in IHOP parking lots, and lots and lots of steroids are just some of the things you can expect when you watch this delightfully absurd short.

– Editorial Intern Charlie Mangan

Got opinions about movie theatres, video games, podcasts, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Katelyn Landry dishes on her favorite shows

Katelyn Landry, July 19, 2019

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Sam Russek on bizarre comedy and spoiled monkeys

June 28, 2019

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Savannah J. Salazar joins the Resistance

Savannah J Salazar, Feb. 15, 2019

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screens Editor Richard Whittaker heads to Canada

Jan. 4, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, Barry, Best of the Worst, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt, Akiva Schaffer, YouTube, Netflix, HBO

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Museum Day
:Humpty
at The Vortex
Butcher Bear's In the Park w/ Black Taffy, Jane Claire, the Heavy Twelves, HARA, Expansions of Q, Cactus Lee, Soundfounder, Reaganometry, DJ Chicken George, Multi-Tracker at Givens Recreation Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  