Stuntman Gary Kent Looks Back at a Life on Fire in Danger God

Remember in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, when Cliff Booth crosses paths with the Manson Family at the Spahn Movie Ranch? You may know that the ranch was a real place, but did you know that Brad Pitt's two-fisted stuntman was based on real people – including one who spent much of his post-Hollywood life in Austin? That's Gary Kent, and his story arrives on DVD this week as Danger God: The Lives and Love of a Hollywood Stuntman. The documentary, which director (and sometime Chronicle contributor) Joe O'Connell originally released as Love and Other Stunts, puts the hellraising performer where he deserves to be: in the center of the frame, with his personal history of classic Hollywood, modern indie cinema, and life in the grindhouse. Remember, kids, don't try any of this at home.

Danger God: The Lives and Love of a Hollywood Stuntman is available now on VOD and will be available on DVD from Wild Eye Releasing on Sept. 17 and Blu-ray on Nov. 12 from Dark Side Releasing. Read Marc Savlov’s full interview with Gary Kent and Joe O’Connell at austinchronicle.com/screens.