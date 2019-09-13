Screens

Stuntman Gary Kent Looks Back at a Life on Fire in Danger God

Streaming documentary gets dangerous

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019


Gary Kent and Regina Carrol in Angels’ Wild Women

Remember in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, when Cliff Booth crosses paths with the Manson Family at the Spahn Movie Ranch? You may know that the ranch was a real place, but did you know that Brad Pitt's two-fisted stuntman was based on real people – including one who spent much of his post-Hollywood life in Austin? That's Gary Kent, and his story arrives on DVD this week as Danger God: The Lives and Love of a Hollywood Stuntman. The documentary, which director (and sometime Chronicle contributor) Joe O'Connell originally released as Love and Other Stunts, puts the hellraising performer where he deserves to be: in the center of the frame, with his personal history of classic Hollywood, modern indie cinema, and life in the grindhouse. Remember, kids, don't try any of this at home.

Danger God: The Lives and Love of a Hollywood Stuntman is available now on VOD and will be available on DVD from Wild Eye Releasing on Sept. 17 and Blu-ray on Nov. 12 from Dark Side Releasing. Read Marc Savlov’s full interview with Gary Kent and Joe O’Connell at austinchronicle.com/screens.

More Now Streaming in Austin columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Now Streaming in Austin
Now Streaming in Austin:
Now Streaming in Austin: "Pick-Ups"
William B. Goss' short makes an airborne debut

Richard Whittaker, July 26, 2019

Now Streaming in Austin: RTX For Austinites
Now Streaming in Austin: RTX For Austinites
A new way to get a taste of Rooster Teeth's annual convention

Richard Whittaker, July 5, 2019

More Now Streaming in Austin
Now Streaming in Austin: <i>Flay</i>
Now Streaming in Austin: Flay
Austin horror escapes the courts and creeps onto VOD

Richard Whittaker, June 21, 2019

Now Streaming in Austin:
Now Streaming in Austin: "The Outfit"
Yen Tan's political comedy short asks if the clothes make the man

Richard Whittaker, June 7, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Now Streaming in Austin, Danger God, Joe O'Connell, Gary Kent, Manson Family, Spahn Movie Ranch, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
"Día de Los Muertos & Community Altars" Opening Reception
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
Drone Camp w/ Future Museums, Skullcaster, Gamma Velorum, Heavy Stars, Austin Davis at Spokesman
MASS Gallery: Pocket Object at MASS Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  