One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Political documentary feature Kind of Blue

What's the project?

Kevin Ford (co-director of SXSW 2015 selection Stone Barn Castle) follows up his 2016 election documentary American Chaos with a look at the changing political landscape in Texas. The film, co-produced by Austinite Christopher Morse (By the River) and executive produced by Richard Linklater, gives a voice to a diversity of Texans who are part of this changing landscape, from a first-time congresswoman to a rancher fighting off the attempts by the Trump administration to build a wall on his land.

Target:

$50,000 to cover post-production costs and get the finished film onto the festival circuit and before a wide audience before the 2020 elections.

What are the perks?

No backer perks, beyond the opportunity to get a film about the Texas that Texans really know out into the world, and to show that the state is no longer a safe homestead for the hard and far right.

You can donate to the production via their GoFundMe page, and find out more at www.kindofbluedoc.com.