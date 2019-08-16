Screens

One in a Crowd: Kind of Blue

Upcoming Linklater-produced politics documentary shows Texas' true diversity

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019


Who's raising the funds?

Political documentary feature Kind of Blue

What's the project?

Kevin Ford (co-director of SXSW 2015 selection Stone Barn Castle) follows up his 2016 election documentary American Chaos with a look at the changing political landscape in Texas. The film, co-produced by Austinite Christopher Morse (By the River) and executive produced by Richard Linklater, gives a voice to a diversity of Texans who are part of this changing landscape, from a first-time congresswoman to a rancher fighting off the attempts by the Trump administration to build a wall on his land.

Target:

$50,000 to cover post-production costs and get the finished film onto the festival circuit and before a wide audience before the 2020 elections.

What are the perks?

No backer perks, beyond the opportunity to get a film about the Texas that Texans really know out into the world, and to show that the state is no longer a safe homestead for the hard and far right.

You can donate to the production via their GoFundMe page, and find out more at www.kindofbluedoc.com.

