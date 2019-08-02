Screens

One in a Crowd: "Dancers"

Short film needs your help to get en pointe

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019


Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Short film "Dancers"

What's the project?

Writer and actor Alexandra Andreoni found herself frustrated by the auditions she was being offered and wrote "Dancers" as her response. In the dramatic comedy short, stand-up comic Claire (Andreoni) ignores her own talents in favor of dance. The short will be directed by Liz Waters of Sh!t-faced Shakespeare (and co-founder of 3 or Less Productions) and produced by Elena Weinberg, co-creator of the #ATown web series and upcoming feature A Room Full of Nothing.

Target:

$7,000 by Aug. 15

What are the perks?

$25 gets you an exclusive, private streaming link to the finished feature, but for $250 you can get a headshot/portrait session with Waters. Help support their film over at Seed&Spark.

Also Fundraising Now:

Phil Machi loves cartoons, and every Sunday at 9pm Central he streams his show Stay 'Tooned on Twitch and YouTube. The series is packed with not just reviews and news about the world of animation, but also with interviews with the creative luminaries who have brought life to drawings such as Townsend Coleman (The Tick, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), writer Dave Finkel (Animaniacs) and Margaret Kerry (the original model for Disney's Tinker Bell). Help keep the mics live from as little as $2 a month via his Patreon page.

A version of this article appeared in print on August 2, 2019 with the headline: One in a Crowd: “Dancers”
More One in a Crowd columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd: “Monica and Me”
One in a Crowd: “Monica and Me”
Short film about being “the other woman” needs your crowdfunding support

Richard Whittaker, July 12, 2019

One in a Crowd: <i>Ultimate World</i>
One in a Crowd: Ultimate World
Austin-made surreal comedy needs your crowdfunding help, plus music poster doc and cartoon killers

Richard Whittaker, May 24, 2019

More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd:
One in a Crowd: "The Rink"
Get groovy on wheels by crowdfunding this horror short

Richard Whittaker, May 3, 2019

One in a Crowd: Anibikes
One in a Crowd: Anibikes
Get your kids moving on something magical with this crowdfunded companion

Richard Whittaker, April 26, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

One in a Crowd, Dancers, Stay 'Tooned, Crowdfunding, Seed&Spark, Patreon, Elena Weinberg, Alexandra Andreoni, Liz Waters, Phil Machi

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
H Mart’s Market Eatery Festival
H Mart
MDC, Verbal Abuse, The Elected Officials, Sniper 66, Confused, Noogy, Disowned at Kick Butt Coffee
Dolly Fest 2019
at Museum of Human Achievement
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  