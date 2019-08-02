One in a Crowd: "Dancers"

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Short film "Dancers"

What's the project?

Writer and actor Alexandra Andreoni found herself frustrated by the auditions she was being offered and wrote "Dancers" as her response. In the dramatic comedy short, stand-up comic Claire (Andreoni) ignores her own talents in favor of dance. The short will be directed by Liz Waters of Sh!t-faced Shakespeare (and co-founder of 3 or Less Productions) and produced by Elena Weinberg, co-creator of the #ATown web series and upcoming feature A Room Full of Nothing.

Target:

$7,000 by Aug. 15

What are the perks?

$25 gets you an exclusive, private streaming link to the finished feature, but for $250 you can get a headshot/portrait session with Waters. Help support their film over at Seed&Spark.

Also Fundraising Now:

Phil Machi loves cartoons, and every Sunday at 9pm Central he streams his show Stay 'Tooned on Twitch and YouTube. The series is packed with not just reviews and news about the world of animation, but also with interviews with the creative luminaries who have brought life to drawings such as Townsend Coleman (The Tick, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), writer Dave Finkel (Animaniacs) and Margaret Kerry (the original model for Disney's Tinker Bell). Help keep the mics live from as little as $2 a month via his Patreon page.