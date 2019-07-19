Screens

What’cha Watchin’?

Editorial intern Katelyn Landry dishes on her favorite shows

By Katelyn Landry, Fri., July 19, 2019


You Suck at Cooking

You Suck at Cooking (YouTube)

Finally, a cooking show that's honest with me. You Suck at Cooking is an anonymously run comedy cooking channel that offers unintimidating recipes and forgives us for never having any of the correct kitchen utensils. What got me hooked? Episode 80, which confronts the scourge of college students everywhere with five incredible instant ramen recipes that are realistic about what's actually in your fridge. This video enlightened me with two things: an analogy between the infinite potential of 13-cent noodles and that of my own life, and a recipe for "hangover ramen."

Binging With Babish (YouTube)

Turns out that fantasy food from the silver screen is more achievable than you thought thanks to Binging With Babish, a channel that feeds the souls of film fanatics and foodies alike. Host Andrew Rea combines his love for movies and his culinary talent in an effort to discover what food from fiction tastes like, from Ratatouille to Bob's Burgers. My personal favorite recipe is the pasta aglio e olio from Chef, a surprisingly easy dish so good it's borderline erotic, even without Scarlett Johansson making bedroom eyes at you.

Taco Chronicles (Netflix)

Las Crónicas del Taco is an immersive docuseries that explores the history and craft of tacos in the Mexican regions that perfected them. Learn why tacos al pastor are the jewel of Mexico City, while tacos de carnitas rule the stage in Michoacán. Humble taqueria owners and their loyal clientele share why tacos are a language in and of themselves, a cultural idiosyncrasy that has united Mexican communities for centuries. Watch volume 1 for a valuable history lesson on taco ancestry before ditching that fusion restaurant and heading to an authentic taqueria that gets down to the corazón of the matter.

– Editorial intern Katelyn Landry

More What’cha Watchin’? columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More What'cha Watchin'?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Sam Russek on bizarre comedy and spoiled monkeys

June 28, 2019

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Savannah J. Salazar joins the Resistance

Savannah J Salazar, Feb. 15, 2019

More What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Screens Editor Richard Whittaker heads to Canada

Jan. 4, 2019

What’cha Watchin’?
What’cha Watchin’?
Editorial intern Shalavé Cawley goes over the garden wall

Dec. 21, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

What'cha Watchin'?, Taco Chronicles, Las Crónicas del Taco, You Suck at Cooking, Binging With Babish, YouTube, Netflix

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Contrast Film Festival
Recording Academy Texas Chapter's 25th Anniversary Gala w/ Asleep at the Wheel, Bun B, Marcia Ball, Little Joe Hernández, Hanson, Flaco Jiménez, Midland, Paul Wall, & more at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Parallels: We Are More Alike Than We Are Different at Impact Hub
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  