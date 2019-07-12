Screens

The Legend Becomes Fact in New Wyatt Earp Documentary

And With Him Came the West explores the truth behind Hollywood's favorite cowboy

By Sam Russek, Fri., July 12, 2019

The Legend Becomes Fact in New Wyatt Earp Documentary

The Western is a genre of contradictions, caught between historical fact and romanticized fiction. While the events and characters are often based on something real, the complex essence of reality is often sacrificed. Mike Plante's documentary And With Him Came the West meditates on those embedded contradictions by focusing on the life of Wyatt Earp: the U.S. Marshall whose heroics are threaded into the DNA of Hollywood Westerns, from 1923's Wild Bill Hickock through horse opera standards like My Darling Clementine and Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and modern cowboy tales such as Tombstone.

Earp was involved in one of the five "actual gunfights" in the history of the Old West, where men faced their opponent out in the open, Plante said. The shootout at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Ariz., lasted only 30 seconds. Earp's opponents dropped dead, but he left the bloodbath unscathed. "He's already a pretty interesting character," Plante explained. "He's got a cool name, this event happened at the O.K. Corral, which sounds cool, and then through dumb luck he lives long enough to go to Hollywood in the Twenties to tell his story."

The result is the rise of a myth: Suddenly, Earp the movie character is a paragon of American virtue, the spirit of the West itself, and that becomes the public perception of Earp the man. For Plante, that's part of why the Western becomes more pivotal to America's view of itself than the era's other great genre, the gangster flick. He explained, "It's something about the fact that [in gangster films] there are cars and people are wearing suits we recognize, so we think, 'That's still my era.' The closest thing we can get to this 'prehistoric' American era might be the Wild West." Even so, he said, the West wasn't the brutal, lawless territory we were brought to believe in by movies. Tombstone in the late 1800s was flush with cash, essentially cosmopolitan. You could catch a performance by a renowned theatre troupe and order seafood at a restaurant in town on the same night, a far cry from the iconic saloon brawls and shootings immortalized in film.

Earp helped write his own Hollywood story and the Hollywood version of the Wild West. He drew five maps to explain what happened at the O.K. Corral to writers and Hollywood producers, but each version recounts events differently. The movies, too, emphasize and ignore certain aspects of Earp's life, embellishing the details for the sake of entertainment. Plante said, "The fact that he had the wherewithal to see movies and understand people would believe what happens in them takes him to the next level."

And With Him Came the West asks the viewer to question who makes history. Is it the people involved in the event, or the way we remember it? More than that, who stands to profit off the way we remember a particular moment? "You want to feel like [the past is] built on something good, and you know, it's really built on something complex," Plante said. "For me, learning that people who are pretty huge in history were fairly normal – who did some incredible things and some things that were of the moment – really humanizes them. They weren't superheroes."

AFS Doc Nights presents And With Him Came the West, July 17, 7:30pm, @AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. Director Mike Plante in attendance for a Q&A. Tickets and info at www.austinfilm.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More AFS Doc Nights
A Triptych Bathed in Blood
A Triptych Bathed in Blood
AFS Doc Nights enters the Kingdom of Shadows

Kahron Spearman, Nov. 6, 2015

Nothing Civil About It
Nothing Civil About It
Austin Film Society spotlights 'Slavery by Another Name'

Anne S. Lewis, Nov. 8, 2013

More Special Screenings
Orson Welles Refracts Noir in <i>The Lady From Shanghai</i>
Orson Welles Refracts Noir in The Lady From Shanghai
It's the maverick director versus the world at AFS Cinema

Julian DeBerry, June 28, 2019

Looking Back on 15 Years of the Townes Van Zandt Documentary
Looking Back on 15 Years of the Townes Van Zandt Documentary
Producer/Director Margaret Brown revisits her movie

Doug Freeman, June 14, 2019

More by Sam Russek
10 Must-Visit Independent Austin Bookstores
10 Must-Visit Independent Austin Bookstores
For those still enamored by the written word

June 29, 2019

First Look: The Obamas Become Producers With <i>American Factory</i>
First Look: The Obamas Become Producers With American Factory
Upcoming Netflix documentary finds culture clash within global trade

June 17, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AFS Doc Nights, Special Screenings, And With Him Came the West, Mike Plante, Wyatt Earp, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Westerns

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Meet Her Hands: Big Chicken and Baby Bird
Elisabet Ney Museum
Dimension Gallery: Impossible Until It's Done at Dimension Gallery
Praying, Life Pile, Planet Bike at Hole in the Wall
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  