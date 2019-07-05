Now Streaming in Austin: RTX For Austinites

Screens

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., July 5, 2019

RTX, the annual massive gathering of fans of Austin's online content empire Rooster Teeth, can be a little daunting for newcomers to their massive library of animated adventures, podcasts, and live-action series. Their shows may be internet smash hits – attracting A-list names like Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, and Dakota Fanning to voice the robo-future of their most recent success, gen:LOCK – but Rooster Teeth can still be Austin's best-kept secret. So this year, the conference organizers have introduced an exhibit hall pass. Much like the how the SXSW Guest Pass gets you into the trade show and free outdoor concerts, these passes get you onto the floor for a taste of the RTX experience. So even if you don't know your Red vs. Blue from your RWBY, you can get a glimpse of some of RT's stars and shows and their distinctive take on gamer culture beyond simply gaming. Of course, there will also be live competitive gaming, including Saturday's grand finale of Eleague's Mortal Kombat 11 tournament, as well as dozens of vendors to satisfy your collecting needs.

But for the hardened "The Most Toys" types, get in line early for the Coop, RTX's preview pop-up store featuring exclusive designs from artists and collectives including Hydro74, Aaron Draplin, and the unstoppable Meow Wolf with their takes on RT faves. Free to everyone – just be ready to hit the floor in enviable new merch that will keep the diehards guessing about your noob status.

RTX 2019 @Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez) and surrounding hotel venues, July 5-7. Weekend badges $116; exhibit show floor passes $10 per day or $25 for a family four-pack. Tickets and info at www.rtxevent.com. The Coop @the Sunset Room, 310 E. Third, July 3-5, 10am-6pm. RSVP at www.coopvideo.splashthat.com. For more on RTX 2019, including a preview of the RTX Podcast Festival and breaking news, head over to austinchronicle.com/screens.

