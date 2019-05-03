One in a Crowd: "The Rink"

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Horror short "The Rink"

What's the project?

Indianapolis native Ronald Short has been making a quiet stir since moving to Austin, with his web series Weekend Plans and his features Billi & Theodore and Good Feels on Wheels (currently on its festival run). Now he's in post-production on "The Rink," a horror short. He's already secured two production grants – including the Dan O'Bannon Filmmaking Grant (named in honor of the Alien scriptwriter), awarded by the Other Worlds Austin SciFi Film Festival. The eight-wheeled terror actually shot at Austin Roller Rink earlier this year, and now Short needs finishing funds to get it audience- and festival-ready. Help get this screamfest rolling via Kickstarter.

Target: $4,000 by May 24

What are the perks?

$50 doesn't just get you the finished film, but also a shout-out in the credits and access to Short's specially curated "The Rink" playlist for all you jam skaters out there.

Also Fundraising Now:

There was major news in Austin's gaming community last week when industry legends Wizards of the Coast announced that they're opening an Austin office and have brought mega-producer James Ohlen (Baldur's Gate, Dragon Age: Origins) out of semi-retirement. However, he's still fundraising for his already-announced tabletop roleplaying book, Odyssey of the Dragonlords. It's blasted past its $50,000 goal by almost 500%, but there's still time to get mythological over at their Kickstarter page.