One in a Crowd: Anibikes

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Austin-based Anibikes

What's the project?

Remember Tamagotchi? Remember how frustrating it was that you couldn't really interact with your little digital pal? Remember how your parents would tell you to put that beeping thing down, go outside, and really play? Well, Anibikes is your real-world electronic friend that (don't tell 'em) encourages your offspring to get out and adventure IRL again. A friendly foam horse head (or, if you're feeling magical, unicorn) that attaches to bikes, scooters, pogo sticks, even walking frames, your new friend only stays healthy and happy if you exercise him. So kids have an incentive to get outside and get moving – plus the attached app unlocks extra missions and quests to fire your child's imagination.

Target:

$50,000 by April 30

What are the perks?

$75 gets you an app-connected head to paint yourself, but if you have $125, then there are one-of-a-kind, custom-painted Anibikes by local artists, including Meg Brideau and KillahCaskOne. Find out more at their virtual stable on Kickstarter.

Also Fundraising Now:

Austin playwright Rupert Reyes received a B. Iden Payne nomination in 2008 for Vecinos, his heartwarming tale of Don Roberto and his East Austin family. Now he's trying to raise $19,000 by June 2 to adapt it as a film, and bring it to a new audience. Read our review of the original play, and help get this project to screens via their Seed&Spark page.