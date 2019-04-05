One in a Crowd

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Summer Nights

What's the project? Inspired by 1950s teen exploitation films like The Violent Years, local filmmaker Erik Olson put together his own girl gang for his debut feature, Summer Nights. The film follows a group of high school girls as they fight against misogyny in their school and community. With a rough cut complete, the filmmakers need your help with post-production expenses and festival submission fees.

Target: $7,500 by April 18

What are the perks? $25 gets you a sticker and a digital copy of the film; $50, and the filmmakers will throw in a copy of the soundtrack and original score; and $75 gets you a digital yearbook containing the script and behind-the-scenes content. You can back this project via Indiegogo.

Also Fundraising Now:

• There is still time to support Aman Johnson's exploration of familial love, "The Method of Places." Before they start filming later this month, the film aims to raise $20,000 by April 11 via Indiegogo.

• "Catfish" follows a girl named Eve as she catfishes men while posing as her cousin Lizzie, and the consequences that follow. Directed by UT student Alicja Zapalska, featuring a female-led crew and cast, the short film received a grant from Austin's Women in Cinema but still needs to raise $2,000 by April 23. More information can be found on their Kickstarter.