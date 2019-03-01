Texas Film Awards 2019
The who, what, where of the biggest night in Texas cinema
Fri., March 1, 2019
AFS Cinema, Thursday, March 7: Cocktails and red carpet arrivals, 6pm; dinner and awards show, 7:30pm. Tickets and details at www.austinfilm.org/texas-film-awards.
Texas Film Hall of Fame Honoree: Writer/director John Lee Hancock, to be inducted by Kathy Bates.
Star of Texas Award: Office Space, with writer/director Mike Judge and stars David Herman and Gary Cole receiving the award.
Rising Star Award: Brooklyn Decker, presented by June Diane Raphael.
There will be a special screening of Office Space at the Paramount (713 Congress), Wed., March 6, 7:30pm, with Mike Judge, Ron Livingston, Gary Cole, and David Herman in attendance. The screening is currently sold out, but more tickets may be released. Visit www.austinfilm.org/screening/office-space-with-cast-crew for news and details.