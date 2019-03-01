Screens

Texas Film Awards 2019

The who, what, where of the biggest night in Texas cinema

Fri., March 1, 2019

Texas Film Awards' Rising Star recipient Brooklyn Decker
Texas Film Awards' Rising Star recipient Brooklyn Decker (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick / Courtesy of Finery)

AFS Cinema, Thursday, March 7: Cocktails and red carpet arrivals, 6pm; dinner and awards show, 7:30pm. Tickets and details at www.austinfilm.org/texas-film-awards.

Texas Film Hall of Fame Honoree: Writer/director John Lee Hancock, to be inducted by Kathy Bates.

Star of Texas Award: Office Space, with writer/director Mike Judge and stars David Herman and Gary Cole receiving the award.

Rising Star Award: Brooklyn Decker, presented by June Diane Raphael.

There will be a special screening of Office Space at the Paramount (713 Congress), Wed., March 6, 7:30pm, with Mike Judge, Ron Livingston, Gary Cole, and David Herman in attendance. The screening is currently sold out, but more tickets may be released. Visit www.austinfilm.org/screening/office-space-with-cast-crew for news and details.

