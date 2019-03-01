One in a Crowd

Screens

Austin filmmakers need your help funding new films

By Savannah J Salazar, Fri., March 1, 2019


"The Method of Places: A Short Film"

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

"The Method of Places: A Short Film"

What's the project?

Austin filmmaker Aman Johnson is working on a follow-up to his last short film, "Mother of a Sacred Lamb." His latest is another short film about a girl and her father, along the vein of NBC's This Is Us, as it explores familial love and life. Johnson and crew are set to start filming in April, in time for the fall festival season, and contributions will help with paying the cast and crew, locations, score, and more.

Target:

$20,000 by April 11

What are the perks?

$45 will get you a private screener of the film, while $80 more will get you a private screening of it at an Alamo Drafthouse and some other goodies. Find more details at their Indiegogo page.

Also Fundraising Now:

"Paranoid" is a short film examining the fear women face of walking home at night, made by female UT students including writer/director Veronica Alvarez Ferreira and producer Melissa Metyko. The project aims to raise $3,000 by March 27 via Indiegogo.

