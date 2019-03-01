Historical revisionism is a funny thing, especially when it comes to movies. Back in 1999, Office Space was released to vague disinterest, barely scraping into the box office charts at No. 8 and facing tepid reviews. A certain Gray Lady still residing in New York in those times wrote it off as "a bunch of sketches packed together into a narrative that doesn't gather much momentum," while Entertainment Weekly called it "cramped and underimagined." Two decades later, EW has changed its tune a little bit, now describing it as "one of the most relatable workplace comedies of all time." To which we say, well done on catching up.

Back in 1999, The Austin Chronicle's Marjorie Baumgarten wrote that "this funny, funny satire gets us where we live" as she penned a three-and-a-half-star glowing review of what everyone else now acknowledges is a workplace comedy masterpiece. Here's an excerpt, and the full review is here.