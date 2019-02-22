Screens

One in a Crowd

Barton Springs history needs your crowdfunding help

By Savannah J Salazar, Fri., Feb. 22, 2019


Living Springs

Like many artists, Austin's creative community is increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover developmental costs. For potential backers, it can be hard to navigate all the sites out there, so here's a quick guide to some noteworthy campaigns. Remember, do your own due diligence before you back anything.

Who's raising the funds?

Living Springs

What's the project?

Karen Kocher (creator of Austin Past and Present) and collaborator Monica Flores are developing the latest strand in the Living Springs documentary project, Origins of a Green Identity: Austin's Conservation Pioneers. The multimedia project started in 2010 and is spread throughout an interactive installation at the Edwards Aquifer exhibit, a television series, YouTube channel, and more. The new film explores the efforts former Austin Parks Board Chair Roberta Crenshaw and Austin Parks and Recreation Department Director Beverly Sheffield made toward preserving Barton Creek and Barton Springs in the decades after World War II. Kocher and Flores have a rough cut but need finishing funds to pay for archival footage licenses and a score by Austin musical icon Graham Reynolds.

Target

$15,000 by March 10.

What are the perks?

A $10 pledge gets you the option to choose between two curated playlists by local classical musicians Patryce King and Dave Madden, while $250 gets you and seven friends a special walking tour guided by Save Barton Creek Association President Clark Hancock, or you can grab a limited-edition swim cap for $50. You can back this project via Kickstarter.

Also Fundraising Now

"And the Rider Was Dead" is a short film exploring the Western genre, new and old, through a tale of preservation of innocence vs. adulthood. The crew of UT students and alumni are looking to raise $3,000 by March 20. More information can be found on their Indiegogo.

More One in a Crowd columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Local filmmakers make their own Netflix movie

Richard Whittaker, Nov. 30, 2018

One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Austin filmmakers need your crowdfunding help

Richard Whittaker, Nov. 16, 2018

More One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Black comedy Duncan needs your help

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 28, 2018

One in a Crowd
One in a Crowd
Help fund a new production company in Austin

Charlie Neddo, Aug. 31, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

crowdfunding, One in a Crowd, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Living Springs, Barton Springs, Barton Creek, environmentalism, Origins of a Green Identity: Austin's Conservation Pioneers, And the Rider Was Dead

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Frisky Fet-Tease 666
Elysium
The Improvised Play Festival at The Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
Churchwood (12:30am), the Flesh Eaters (11:00), Sean Wheeler (10:00) at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  