What’cha Watchin’?

Broad City (Comedy Central/Hulu)

Excuse me while I write one out for the final season of Broad City. For the past four seasons, creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have accurately shown the good, the bad, and the ugly of your 20s in their fictional yet semiautobiographical blessing of a show. The season five premiere even paid homage to their web series roots, shooting the whole episode as a social media story. Leave it to Broad City to actually make me enjoy watching someone's Instagram story.

Russian Doll (Netflix)

An injection of new life into the semi-tired "Groundhog Day" premise, Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne at her witty best) as she celebrates her 36th birthday, only to realize she keeps dying. The bingeable eight-episode series never bores and uses the time loop as a gripping, comedic way to explore childhood trauma.

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel/Disney Now)

Set six months before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the animated show follows a young pilot-turned-Resistance spy named Kazuda Xiono. While skewing toward a younger crowd, the show's new set of lovable characters (plus appearances by Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron and Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma) and adventurous storylines are something Star Wars fans of all ages can enjoy. If you are looking for something to hold you over 'til Episode IX, Resistance is here for you.